Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: Investor Day Materials 13-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten", the "Group" or the "Company") Investor Day Materials Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, yesterday hosted an Investor Day for institutional investors, analysts and other registered professionals. A video of CEO Ben Wilkinson's presentation is now available through this link. Following on from the announcement of 12 February 2025, no additional material disclosures were made during the event. For further information, please contact: Molten Ventures plc Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Andy Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) ir@molten.vc Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

