Donnerstag, 13.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
13.02.25
09:15 Uhr
4,020 Euro
+0,120
+3,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9804,22010:02
Dow Jones News
13.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
119 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Investor Day Materials

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Investor Day Materials 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: Investor Day Materials 
13-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten", the "Group" or the "Company") 
Investor Day Materials 
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing 
high-growth digital technology businesses, yesterday hosted an Investor Day for institutional investors, analysts and 
other registered professionals. 
A video of CEO Ben Wilkinson's presentation is now available through this link. Following on from the announcement of 
12 February 2025, no additional material disclosures were made during the event. 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer)  +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Andy Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) ir@molten.vc 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations              +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson              molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  375936 
EQS News ID:  2085615 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2085615&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
