CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The yen fell to nearly a 2-week low of 161.19 against the euro and a 9-day low of 192.95 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 160.29 and 192.04, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the Swiss franc and the Australian dollar, the yen edged down to 154.66, 169.44 and 97.28 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 154.24, 168.85 and 96.89, respectively.Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to a 9-day low of 87.40 and nearly a 3-week low of 108.32 from yesterday's closing quotes of 87.01 and 107.87, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 164.00 against the euro, 195.00 against the pound, 156.00 against the greenback, 173.00 against the franc, 99.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 110.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX