LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays (BARC.L, BCS) reported that its fiscal 2024 profit before tax increased to 8.11 billion pounds from 6.56 billion pounds, last year. Earnings per ordinary share was 34.8 pence compared to 26.9 pence. Fiscal 2024 total income increased to 26.79 billion pounds from 25.38 billion pounds, previous year. Net interest income increased to 12.94 billion pounds from 12.71 billion pounds.Barclays stated that, in 2024, it delivered a return on tangible equity or RoTE of 10.5%, with total capital distributions of 3.0 billion pounds, achieving 2024 targets and is on track to deliver 2026 targets. The Group plans to return at least 10 billion pounds of capital to shareholders between 2024 and 2026, through dividends and share buybacks, with a continued preference for buybacks.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX