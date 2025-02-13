LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX plc (REL.L, RLXXF.PK, RELX), on Thursday, reported FY24 net profit attributable to shareholders of GBP 1.93 billion or 103.6p per share versus GBP 1.78 billion or 94.1p per share last year.Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders totaled GBP 2.24 billion or 120.1p per share compared to GBP 2.16 billion or 114.0p per share in 2023.Revenue for the year 2024 increased to GBP 9.43 billion from the previous year's GBP 9.16 billion.The company has also proposed a full-year dividend of 63.0p, an increase of +7%. The final dividend proposed by the Board is 44.8p per share. If approved, the final dividend will be paid on 19 June 2025, with an ex-dividend date of 8 May 2025 and a record date of 9 May 2025.Chief Executive Officer, Erik Engstrom, said, 'RELX delivered strong revenue and profit growth in 2024. Our improving long-term growth trajectory continues to be driven by the ongoing shift in business mix towards higher growth analytics and decision tools that deliver enhanced value to our customers across market segments.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX