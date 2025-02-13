TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Thursday reported income before taxes of 1,261.167 billion yen for the 9-month period ended December 31, 2024, 27.1 percent higher than 992.184 billion yen in the same period a year ago.Operating income increased 22.9 percent to 1,203.514 billion from 979.389 billion yen last year.Net income was 943.873 billion yen or 155.25 yen per share, up from 781.568 billion yen or 126.39 yen per share a year ago.Sales and financial services revenue grew 8.2 percent to 10,326.820 billion yen from 9,539.802 billion yen in the previous year.Sales for the 9-month period were 9,229.979 billion yen, up from 8,449.647 billion yen last year.For the full year, the company expects sales and financial services revenue to grow 1.4 percent year-on-year to 13,200 billion yen. Net income is expected to increase 11.3 percent to 1,080 billion yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX