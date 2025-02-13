TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF, NSANY), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC), and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMTOF) on Thursday agreed to terminate their MOU regarding the consideration of the structure for a tripartite collaboration.This is in light of the termination of the MOU signed on December 23 last year regarding the consideration of a business integration between Nissan and Honda.Going forward, the three companies would collaborate within the framework of a strategic partnership aimed at the era of intelligence and electrified vehicles, in line with the framework established with the MOU signed on August 1 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX