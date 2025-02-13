BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DLVHF, DHER) reported that its adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2024 climbed to around 750 million euros from 253.6 million euros in fiscal year 2023.Annual total segment revenue rose 22% year-over-year to 12.80 billion euros. It also reported Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) growth of 8.3% for fiscal year 2024, at 48.8 billion euros.Delivery Hero expects continued growth in 2025, with GMV increasing by 8%-10% throughout fiscal year 2025, and total segment revenue rising by 17%-19%. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to reach between 975 million euros -1.025 billion euros.GMV growth and Total Segment Revenue growth are reported in constant currency and exclude hyperinflationary accounting.Delivery Hero said it intends to buy back about 1.0 billion euros of convertible bonds due in 2025, 2026 and 2027.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX