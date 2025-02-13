TOKYO, Feb 13, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. ("Nissan"), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. ("Honda"), and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation ("Mitsubishi Motors") today agreed to terminate their MOU regarding the consideration of the structure for a tripartite collaboration, in light of the termination of the MOU signed on December 23 last year regarding the consideration of a business integration between Nissan and Honda.Going forward, the three companies will collaborate within the framework of a strategic partnership aimed at the era of intelligence and electrified vehicles. This framework was established with the MOU signed on August 1 last year, striving to create new value and maximize the corporate value of each company.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsHonda Motor Co, LtdNissanCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.