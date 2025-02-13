BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The pound rose to an 8-day high of 1.2517 against the U.S. dollar, a 9-day high of 193.05 against the yen and nearly a 7-month high of 1.1404 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 1.2443, 191.93 and 1.1338, respectively.Against the euro, the pound edged up to 0.8332 from an early low of 0.8357.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.28 against the greenback, 197.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the franc and 0.82 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX