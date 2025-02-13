Mitel Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Digitizing Crisis Management to Foster Resilience and Enhance Continuity with its Robust Critical Event Management (CEM) Solutions

Mitel CEM consolidates risk intelligence, communication, and operational workflows into a single dashboard to streamline decision-making and ensure a coordinated response to any event.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on a recent assessment of trends and developments in the critical event management communications industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Mitel with the 2025 European Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company is a North American leader in hybrid unified communications (UC) and customer experience (CX), bridging the benefits of on-premise and rapidly evolving cloud technology. Mitel has integrated its UC platform with Everbridge's CEM capabilities through a strategic partnership to deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions that enable responsive, personalized, and secure experiences, strengthening its CEM market position. For example, an airline seeking to improve communication about flight changes and alternative travel options during adverse weather conditions, for instance, could benefit from a solution combining CEM and UC technologies. Mitel CEM, an integration of Everbridge's advanced CEM platform with Mitel's value-added services like Discovery Services, allows for digitization of crisis management, fostering resilience and enhancing continuity through hybrid CEM.

Mitel CEM, equipped with advanced risk intelligence, helps organizations identify potential threats before they escalate, delivering timely alerts and actionable insights. Its robust communication features ensure all stakeholders-including employees, customers, and emergency responders-remain informed and connected via multi-channel communication. Real-time collaboration capabilities enable teams to coordinate effectively, enhancing incident response and resolution. Mitel's CEM services assist clients in their digital transformation journey by providing insights into their current readiness, engaging key stakeholders across functions, prioritizing use cases, conducting gap analyses, and offering recommendations customized to each organization's specific needs. Mitel's CEM platform delivers a comprehensive suite of capabilities typically found in separate products, offering a unified solution that surpasses many competitors. Its cloud-based nature serves as a significant advantage. The development process is collaborative, involving Everbridge, and is designed to incorporate ongoing feedback while adapting to evolving customer needs.

Chris Pennell, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan, observed "Mitel's CEM offering tackles essential challenges related to digital transformation, operational efficiency, response times, and the enhancement of experiences for both employees and customers. With its flexible deployment options, interoperability, and adherence to regulatory compliance, Mitel's CEM is highly versatile and suitable for various sectors, including healthcare, transportation, public services, and government. Its adaptable structure supports a wide range of use cases across these industries."

Mitel's CEM solution can integrate with current communication systems, such as phone systems and email servers, to facilitate rapid and efficient communication during a crisis. This integration enables organizations to quickly share critical information with employees, customers, and other stakeholders, regardless of their location or preferred communication channel. It also integrates with third-party applications, such as social media platforms and weather services, to gather real-time information about various situations and communicate updates to the public. This integration helps organizations stay informed about the latest developments and maintain transparent communication. When integrated with Mitel's broader UC portfolio, this solution enhances real-time coordination during critical events and provides a fully integrated communications approach. It also supports industry innovation and fosters the adoption of CEM across different industries. Solutions like Mitel's OpenScape Xpert integrate voice, video, and data into a seamless system tailored for high-pressure industries such as healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing, empowering teams to share information, coordinate effectively, and make swift decisions. Mitel's OpenScape Alarm Response further supports critical situations by managing alarm notifications, messaging, escalations, and responses efficiently.

"Mitel's CEM solution delivers value through features like automated notifications, proactive maintenance, and workflow integration. These features lead to improved compliance, reduced risks, and enhanced crisis response capabilities. Mitel's adaptable cloud-enabled CEM solutions offer flexibility, cost-efficiencies, real-time data integration, and interoperability with existing systems and third-party applications," added Chris. The company's enhanced situational awareness and optimized communication solutions help organizations respond swiftly and comprehensively to evolving challenges and critical events. Mitel's strong overall performance has earned it Frost & Sullivan's 2025 European Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the critical event management communications industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology. Read more about the European Critical Event Management Communications Industry Excellence in Best Practice.

Mitel's Chief Marketing Office, Eric Hanson, shared, "At Mitel, we understand that every moment counts during a critical event. Frost & Sullivan's recognition offers valuable affirmation of our dedication to providing solutions that connect people and empower organizations in highly regulated markets to act quickly, communicate clearly, and collaborate effectively under pressure."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

