Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13
[13.02.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.02.25
IE000L1I4R94
80,831.00
USD
0
869,060.82
10.7516
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.02.25
IE000LJG9WK1
1,843,812.00
GBP
0
18,104,674.32
9.8192
