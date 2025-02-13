Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025
PR Newswire
13.02.2025 10:06 Uhr
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13

[13.02.25]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.02.25

IE000L1I4R94

80,831.00

USD

0

869,060.82

10.7516

Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.02.25

IE000LJG9WK1

1,843,812.00

GBP

0

18,104,674.32

9.8192


