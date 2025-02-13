BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer prices decreased in January after rising in the previous month, data from Statistics Lithuania showed on Thursday.The producer price index dropped 1.7 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in December, which was the first increase in five months.Prices in the domestic market alone fell by 5.3 percent, while those in the foreign market rose by 1.5 percent.Among sectors, prices in the utility sector plunged the most by 14.9 percent annually, and mining and quarrying prices slid by 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, a price growth of 0.4 percent was seen in the manufacturing segment.On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 1.1 percent in January following a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month. Prices increased for the fourth straight month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX