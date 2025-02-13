Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unterschätzte Rohstoff hat explosives Potenzial! Hebeln Sie dieses noch mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M95J | ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97 | Ticker-Symbol: RDEB
Tradegate
13.02.25
10:37 Uhr
50,40 Euro
+0,90
+1,82 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RELX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RELX PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,0550,1011:42
50,0550,1011:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2025 08:04 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RELX Plc: RELX 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News
2024 highlights

- Revenue £9,434m (£9,161m), underlying growth +7%
- Adjusted operating profit £3,199m (£3,030m), underlying growth +10%
- Adjusted EPS 120.1p (114.0p), constant currency growth +9%
- Reported operating profit £2,861m (£2,682m)
- Reported EPS 103.6p (94.1p)

- Proposed full year dividend 63.0p (58.8p) +7%
- Net debt/EBITDA 1.8x; adjusted cash flow conversion 97%
- Completed five acquisitions for a total consideration of £195m, and seven disposals for £95m
- Completed £1,000m share buyback

2025 outlook

- We continue to see positive momentum across the group, and we expect another year of strong underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.

Chief Executive Officer, Erik Engstrom, commented:

"RELX delivered strong revenue and profit growth in 2024. Our improving long-term growth trajectory continues to be driven by the ongoing shift in business mix towards higher growth analytics and decision tools that deliver enhanced value to our customers across market segments."

"We develop and deploy these tools across the company by leveraging deep customer understanding to combine leading content and data sets with powerful artificial intelligence and other technologies. This has been a key driver of the evolution of our business for well over a decade, and will remain a key driver of customer value and growth in our business for many years to come."

Full press release:
https://www.relx.com/media/press-releases/year-2025/relx-2024-results
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.