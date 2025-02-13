RELX Plc: RELX 2024 Results

2024 highlights- Revenue £9,434m (£9,161m), underlying growth +7%- Adjusted operating profit £3,199m (£3,030m), underlying growth +10%- Adjusted EPS 120.1p (114.0p), constant currency growth +9%- Reported operating profit £2,861m (£2,682m)- Reported EPS 103.6p (94.1p)- Proposed full year dividend 63.0p (58.8p) +7%- Net debt/EBITDA 1.8x; adjusted cash flow conversion 97%- Completed five acquisitions for a total consideration of £195m, and seven disposals for £95m- Completed £1,000m share buyback2025 outlook- We continue to see positive momentum across the group, and we expect another year of strong underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.Chief Executive Officer, Erik Engstrom, commented:"RELX delivered strong revenue and profit growth in 2024. Our improving long-term growth trajectory continues to be driven by the ongoing shift in business mix towards higher growth analytics and decision tools that deliver enhanced value to our customers across market segments.""We develop and deploy these tools across the company by leveraging deep customer understanding to combine leading content and data sets with powerful artificial intelligence and other technologies. This has been a key driver of the evolution of our business for well over a decade, and will remain a key driver of customer value and growth in our business for many years to come."Full press release:https://www.relx.com/media/press-releases/year-2025/relx-2024-results