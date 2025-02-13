WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were moving lower on Thursday, extending steep losses from the previous session, thanks to potential Ukraine-Russia talks, rising U.S. crude stockpiles and hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI data.Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 0.9 percent at $74.47 in European trade while WTI crude futures fell a little over 1 percent to $70.64.After a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, there are expectations that a potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia would usher in the end of sanctions affecting supply flows.Data showing a huge jump in crude inventories also weighed on prices. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), crude oil inventories jumped by 4.1 million barrels last week, after surging by 8.7 million barrels a week earlier.Economists had expected crude oil inventories to climb by 2.8 million barrels.Meanwhile, the latest U.S. CPI data reinforced market expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy.Data showed U.S. consumer prices increased in January by the most in nearly a year and a half, adding to worries that the Fed would not rush to resume cutting rates.The annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 3.0 percent in January from 2.9 percent in December, while economists had expected the pace of growth to remain unchanged.The month-on-month rise for the month was also ahead of expectations, while core inflation touched a 10-month high.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX