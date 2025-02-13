WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Thursday amid safe haven demand due to prevailing uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for reciprocal tariffs.Spot gold edged up by 0.4 percent to $2,914.81 per ounce in European trade after a sharp decline on Wednesday as data showed U.S. consumer price index increased by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years in January, reinforcing the view that the Fed will not rush to resume interest-rate cuts. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $2,940.91.Trump could sign his reciprocal tariff plan that will match other countries' higher import taxes sometime later today. The new U.S. tariff rates would take effect 'almost immediately'.It is feared that the new duties aimed at reshaping the U.S. trade policy may lead to a prolonged trade war and potential inflationary pressures.Trading later in the day may also be impacted by reaction to the latest U.S. economic data, including reports on weekly jobless claims and producer price inflation.The dollar was under pressure as a bond market selloff paused and talks between the U.S and Russia to end the war in Ukraine helped improve overall risk sentiment in financial markets.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX