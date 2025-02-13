Anzeige
WKN: A2JH8Q | ISIN: US00215W1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DQ
Tradegate
13.02.25
09:10 Uhr
10,100 Euro
+0,200
+2,02 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,20010,60013:25
10,20010,60013:19
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year of 2024

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$162,264 million for 4Q24, up by 1.0% year-over-year and up by 1.3% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT9,312 million, down from NT$9,392 million in 4Q23 and down from NT$9,733 million in 3Q24. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.15 (or US$0.134 per ADS), compared to NT$2.18 for 4Q23 and NT$2.25 for 3Q24. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.07 (or US$0.129 per ADS), compared to NT$2.13 for 4Q23 and NT$2.18 for 3Q24.

For the full year of 2024, the Company reported unaudited net revenues of NT$595,410 million and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$32,483 million. Basic earnings per share for the full year of 2024 were NT$7.52 (or US$0.470 per ADS). Diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2024 were NT$7.23 (or US$0.452 per ADS).

As of December 31, 2024, we have completed the purchase price allocation of business combination, and have retrospectively adjusted the consolidated financial results for the prior period.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

4Q24 Results Highlights - Consolidated

  • Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 43%, 10%, 46%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

  • Cost of revenues was NT$135,633 million for the quarter, up from NT$133,679 million in 3Q24.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$84,434 million for the quarter, representing 52% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$16,749 million for the quarter, representing 10% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,961 million for the quarter.

  • Gross margin decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 16.4% in 4Q24 from 16.5% in 3Q24.

  • Operating margin was 6.9% in 4Q24, compared to 7.2% in 3Q24.

  • In terms of non-operating items:
    • Net interest expense was NT$1,308 million.
    • Net foreign exchange loss was NT$2,787 million, primarily attributable to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.
    • Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$4,017 million.
    • Net loss on equity-method investments was NT$133 million.
    • Other net non-operating income was NT$441 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.
      Total non-operating income and expenses for the quarter was NT$230 million.

  • Income before tax was NT$11,441 million in 4Q24, compared to NT$12,325 million in 3Q24. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,862 million for the quarter, compared to NT$2,052 million in 3Q24.

  • Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$9,312 million in 4Q24, compared to NT$9,392 million in 4Q23 and NT$9,733 million in 3Q24.

  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,414,930,537, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 4Q24. Our 4Q24 basic earnings per share of NT$2.15 (or US$0.134 per ADS) were based on 4,324,469,567 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 4Q24. Our 4Q24 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.07 (or US$0.129 per ADS) were based on 4,399,408,735 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q24.

4Q24 Results Highlights - ATM

  • Net revenues were NT$88,363 million for the quarter, up by 7.8% year-over-year and up by 3.0% sequentially.

  • Cost of revenues was NT$67,754 million for the quarter, up by 7.9% year-over-year and up by 2.7% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$24,774 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$13,661 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$12,508 million for the quarter.

  • Gross margin increased by 0.2 percentage points to 23.3% in 4Q24 from 23.1% in 3Q24.

  • Operating margin was 10.7% in both 4Q24 and 3Q24.

4Q24 Results Highlights - EMS

  • Net revenues were NT$74,895 million, down by 5.4% year-over-year and down by 0.6% sequentially.

  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$68,713 million, down by 5.2% year-over-year and up by 0.1% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$60,178 million for the quarter, representing 80% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$2,980 million for the quarter, representing 4% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,191 million for the quarter.

  • Gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 8.3% in 4Q24 from 9.0% in 3Q24.

  • Operating margin was 2.7% in 4Q24, compared to 3.3% in 3Q24.

2024 Full-Year Results Highlights - Consolidated

  • Net revenues for the full year of 2024 amounted to NT$595,410 million, up by 2.3% from the full year of 2023. Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others represented approximately 44%, 9%, 46% and 1% of total net revenues for the year, respectively.

  • Cost of revenue for the year of 2024 was NT$498,478 million, compared to NT$490,157 million in 2023.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$306,359 million for the year, representing 51% of total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$64,268 million for the year, representing 11% of total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$54,254 million for the year.

  • Gross margin increased by 0.5 percentage points to 16.3% in 2024 from 15.8% in 2023.

  • Operating margin decreased to 6.6% in 2024 from 6.9% in 2023.

  • Total non-operating income for the year was NT$2,517 million, compared to NT$2,272 million in 2023.

  • Income before tax was NT$41,684 million in 2024. We recognized an income tax expense of NT$7,758 million for the year.

  • Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$32,483 million in 2024, compared to NT$31,725 million in 2023.

  • Our 2024 basic earnings per share of NT$7.52 (or US$0.470 per ADS) were based on 4,318,991,036 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2024. Our 2024 diluted earnings per share of NT$7.23 (or US$0.452 per ADS) were based on 4,392,013,361 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2024.

2024 Full-Year Results Highlights - ATM

  • Cost of revenues for the full year of 2024 was NT$252,712 million, compared to NT$246,397 million in 2023.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$90,307 million for the year, representing 28% of total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$51,652 million for the year, representing 16% of total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$48,392 million for the year.

  • Gross margin increased to 22.5% in 2024 from 21.8% in 2023.

  • Operating margin decreased to 9.8% in 2024 from 10.1% in 2023.

2024 Full-Year Results Highlights - EMS

  • Cost of revenues was NT$248,135 million in 2024, up by 1.3% from 2023.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$216,864 million for the year, representing 80% of total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$12,161 million for the year, representing 4% of total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$4,808 million for the year.

  • Gross margin increased to 9.0% in 2024 from 8.7% in 2023.

  • Operating margin decreased to 2.9% in 2024 from 3.3% in 2023.

LIQUIdiTY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Capital expenditures in 4Q24 totaled US$640 million, of which US$321 million was used in packaging operations, US$290 million in testing operations, US$24 million in EMS operations and US$5 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

  • Capital expenditures in 2024 totaled US$1,876 million, of which US$957 million was used in packaging operations, US$815 million in testing operations, US$89 million in EMS operations and US$15 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

  • Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$375,734 million as of December 31, 2024.

  • Current ratio was 1.19 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.37 as of December 31, 2024.

  • Total number of employees was 95,492 as of December 31, 2024, compared to 94,456 as of September 30, 2024.

Business Review

Customers[2]

ATM Basis

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 44% of our total net revenues in 4Q24, compared to 42% in 3Q24. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q24 individually.

  • Our top 10 customers contributed 60% of our total net revenues in 4Q24, compared to 58% in 3Q24.

  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 32% of our total net revenues in 4Q24, compared to 34% in 3Q24.

EMS Basis

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 72% of our total net revenues in 4Q24, compared to 71% in 3Q24. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q24.

  • Our top 10 customers contributed 78% of our total net revenues in 4Q24, compared to 77% in 3Q24.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. The announced results of the full year of 2024 are preliminary and subject to audit adjustments. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 3, 2024.

Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations


4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

EBITDA[3] (NT$ million)

28,797

28,692

28,606

ATM Operations


4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

88,363

85,790

82,004

Revenues by Application




Communication

53 %

50 %

53 %

Computing

17 %

18 %

17 %

Automotive, Consumer & Others

30 %

32 %

30 %

Revenues by Type




Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

47 %

45 %

44 %

Wirebonding

27 %

29 %

30 %

Others

7 %

8 %

8 %

Testing

18 %

16 %

16 %

Material

1 %

2 %

2 %

Capacity & EBITDA




CapEx[4] (US$ million)

616

588

213

EBITDA[3] (NT$ million)

24,845

24,257

23,787

Number of Wirebonders

25,328

25,373

25,860

Number of Testers

6,300

5,966

5,556

EMS Operations


4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

74,895

75,384

79,182

Revenues by Application




Communication

37 %

34 %

40 %

Computing

9 %

9 %

11 %

Consumer

33 %

36 %

28 %

Industrial

11 %

11 %

11 %

Automotive

8 %

9 %

8 %

Others

2 %

1 %

2 %

Capacity




CapEx[4] (US$ million)

24

14

21

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million, except per share data)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the year ended


Dec. 31

2024


Sep. 30

2024
(Retrospectively Adjusted)


Dec. 31

2023


Dec. 31

2024


Dec. 31

2023


Net revenues











Packaging

70,285


69,154


66,221


261,732


256,805


Testing

15,713


14,124


13,363


54,562


49,881


EMS

74,243


74,871


79,155


271,293


268,218


Others

2,023


1,956


1,842


7,823


7,010


Total net revenues

162,264


160,105


160,581


595,410


581,914













Cost of revenues

(135,633)


(133,679)


(134,820)


(498,478)


(490,157)


Gross profit

26,631


26,426


25,761


96,932


91,757













Operating expenses











Research and development

(7,676)


(7,439)


(6,950)


(28,830)


(25,499)


Selling, general and administrative

(7,744)


(7,517)


(6,996)


(28,935)


(25,930)


Total operating expenses

(15,420)


(14,956)


(13,946)


(57,765)


(51,429)


Operating income

11,211


11,470


11,815


39,167


40,328













Net non-operating income and expenses











Interest expense - net

(1,308)


(1,291)


(1,302)


(4,864)


(4,726)


Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net

(2,787)


1,887


3,731


(5,539)


998


Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities - net

4,017


(946)


(2,977)


9,833


1,860


Gain (Loss) on equity-method investments - net

(133)


485


155


868


1,125


Others - net

441


720


945


2,219


3,015


Total non-operating income and expenses

230


855


552


2,517


2,272


Income before tax

11,441


12,325


12,367


41,684


42,600













Income tax expense

(1,862)


(2,052)


(2,461)


(7,758)


(9,043)


Income from operations and before non-controlling interests

9,579


10,273


9,906


33,926


33,557


Non-controlling interests

(267)


(540)


(514)


(1,443)


(1,832)













Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent

9,312


9,733


9,392


32,483


31,725













Per share data:











Earnings per share











- Basic

NT$2.15


NT$2.25


NT$2.18


NT$7.52


NT$7.39


- Diluted

NT$2.07


NT$2.18


NT$2.13


NT$7.23


NT$7.18













Earnings per equivalent ADS











- Basic

US$0.134


US$0.139


US$0.137


US$0.470


US$0.475


- Diluted

US$0.129


US$0.135


US$0.133


US$0.452


US$0.462













Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousand shares)

4,399,409


4,391,465


4,351,271


4,392,013


4,347,671













FX (NTD/USD)

32.16


32.31


31.92


32.00


31.09


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the year ended


Dec. 31

2024


Sep. 30

2024
(Retrospectively Adjusted)


Dec. 31

2023


Dec. 31

2024


Dec. 31

2023


Net revenues:











Packaging

71,342


70,290


67,378


265,858


260,486


Testing

15,713


14,124


13,363


54,562


49,881


Direct Material

1,233


1,295


1,205


5,130


4,574


Others

75


81


58


325


174


Total net revenues

88,363


85,790


82,004


325,875


315,115













Cost of revenues

(67,754)


(65,995)


(62,786)


(252,712)


(246,397)


Gross profit

20,609


19,795


19,218


73,163


68,718













Operating expenses:











Research and development

(6,047)


(5,773)


(5,425)


(22,438)


(19,786)


Selling, general and administrative

(5,127)


(4,803)


(4,581)


(18,739)


(17,086)


Total operating expenses

(11,174)


(10,576)


(10,006)


(41,177)


(36,872)


Operating income

9,435


9,219


9,212


31,986


31,846


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the year ended


Dec. 31

2024


Sep. 30

2024


Dec. 31

2023


Dec. 31

2024


Dec. 31

2023


Net revenues











Total net revenues

74,895


75,384


79,182


272,550


268,309













Cost of revenues

(68,713)


(68,627)


(72,496)


(248,135)


(244,947)


Gross profit

6,182


6,757


6,686


24,415


23,362













Operating expenses











Research and development

(1,673)


(1,668)


(1,567)


(6,542)


(5,871)


Selling, general and administrative

(2,523)


(2,636)


(2,320)


(9,883)


(8,511)


Total operating expenses

(4,196)


(4,304)


(3,887)


(16,425)


(14,382)


Operating income

1,986


2,453


2,799


7,990


8,980


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)




As of Dec. 31, 2024



As of Sep. 30, 2024

(Retrospectively Adjusted)

Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents



76,493



71,711

Financial assets - current



9,376



6,643

Trade receivables



113,420



114,061

Inventories



61,181



68,991

Others



14,815



17,399

Total current assets



275,285



278,805








Financial assets - non-current & Investments - equity -method



41,810



42,300

Property, plant and equipment



312,531



283,886

Right-of-use assets



11,851



11,502

Intangible assets



67,562



67,639

Others



31,659



30,516

Total assets



740,698



714,648








Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings[5]



47,445



56,726

Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



18,883



23,531

Trade payables



78,221



82,595

Others



86,391



72,698

Total current liabilities



230,940



235,550








Bonds payable



17,978



17,073

Long-term borrowings



121,750



108,003

Other liabilities



24,243



22,912

Total liabilities



394,911



383,538








Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



323,523



309,456

Non-controlling interests



22,264



21,654

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



740,698



714,648















Current ratio



1.19



1.18

Net debt to equity ratio



0.37



0.41

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the year ended




Dec. 31

2024


Sep. 30

2024
(Retrospectively Adjusted)


Dec. 31

2023


Dec. 31

2024


Dec. 31

2023


Cash Flows from Operating Activities












Income before tax


11,441


12,325


12,367


41,684


42,600



Depreciation & amortization


15,360


15,043


14,607


59,815


58,102



Other operating activities items


8,444


(5,306)


19,854


(10,711)


13,720



Net cash generated from operating activities


35,245


22,062


46,828


90,788


114,422



Cash Flows from Investing Activities













Net payments for property, plant

and equipment


(31,546)


(19,769)


(11,859)


(78,614)


(53,683)



Other investment activities items


(11)


(2,593)


582


(5,294)


(1,439)



Net cash used in investing activities


(31,557)


(22,362)


(11,277)


(83,908)


(55,122)



Cash Flows from Financing Activities













Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds


(1,952)


30,909


(24,441)


16,487


(10,817)



Dividends paid


-


(22,460)


-


(22,460)


(37,841)



Other financing activities items


(121)


(51)


534


(1,298)


(443)



Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities


(2,073)


8,398


(23,907)


(7,271)


(49,101)



Foreign currency exchange effect


3,167


(2,560)


(7,433)


9,600


(955)



Net increase in cash and cash equivalents


4,782


5,538


4,211


9,209


9,244



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period


71,711


66,173


62,812


67,284


58,040



Cash and cash equivalents at the

end of period


76,493


71,711


67,023


76,493


67,284



Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet


76,493


71,711


67,284


76,493


67,284



Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale


-


-


(261)


-


-

























[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] In the fourth quarter of 2024, we adjusted our calculation method of revenue sourcing to focus on direct customers rather than end customers. We believe this method better reflects our current business environment. Consequently, we have retrospectively adjusted our customer metrics for the third quarter of 2024.

[3] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items.

[4] Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

[5] Short-term borrowings include short-term loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact
 [email protected]
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
https://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

