ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year of 2024

TAIPEI, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$162,264 million for 4Q24, up by 1.0% year-over-year and up by 1.3% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT9,312 million, down from NT$9,392 million in 4Q23 and down from NT$9,733 million in 3Q24. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.15 (or US$0.134 per ADS), compared to NT$2.18 for 4Q23 and NT$2.25 for 3Q24. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.07 (or US$0.129 per ADS), compared to NT$2.13 for 4Q23 and NT$2.18 for 3Q24.

For the full year of 2024, the Company reported unaudited net revenues of NT$595,410 million and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$32,483 million. Basic earnings per share for the full year of 2024 were NT$7.52 (or US$0.470 per ADS). Diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2024 were NT$7.23 (or US$0.452 per ADS).

As of December 31, 2024, we have completed the purchase price allocation of business combination, and have retrospectively adjusted the consolidated financial results for the prior period.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

4Q24 Results Highlights - Consolidated

Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 43%, 10%, 46%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.





Cost of revenues was NT$135,633 million for the quarter, up from NT$133,679 million in 3Q24. Raw material cost totaled NT$84,434 million for the quarter, representing 52% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$16,749 million for the quarter, representing 10% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,961 million for the quarter.





Gross margin decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 16.4% in 4Q24 from 16.5% in 3Q24.





Operating margin was 6.9% in 4Q24, compared to 7.2% in 3Q24.





In terms of non-operating items: Net interest expense was NT$1,308 million. Net foreign exchange loss was NT$2,787 million, primarily attributable to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar. Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$4,017 million. Net loss on equity-method investments was NT$133 million. Other net non-operating income was NT$441 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.

Total non-operating income and expenses for the quarter was NT$230 million.





Income before tax was NT$11,441 million in 4Q24, compared to NT$12,325 million in 3Q24. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,862 million for the quarter, compared to NT$2,052 million in 3Q24.





Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$9,312 million in 4Q24, compared to NT$9,392 million in 4Q23 and NT$9,733 million in 3Q24.





Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,414,930,537, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 4Q24. Our 4Q24 basic earnings per share of NT$2.15 (or US$0.134 per ADS) were based on 4,324,469,567 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 4Q24. Our 4Q24 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.07 (or US$0.129 per ADS) were based on 4,399,408,735 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q24.

4Q24 Results Highlights - ATM

Net revenues were NT$88,363 million for the quarter, up by 7.8% year-over-year and up by 3.0% sequentially.





Cost of revenues was NT$67,754 million for the quarter, up by 7.9% year-over-year and up by 2.7% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$24,774 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$13,661 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$12,508 million for the quarter.





Gross margin increased by 0.2 percentage points to 23.3% in 4Q24 from 23.1% in 3Q24.





Operating margin was 10.7% in both 4Q24 and 3Q24.

4Q24 Results Highlights - EMS

Net revenues were NT$74,895 million, down by 5.4% year-over-year and down by 0.6% sequentially.





Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$68,713 million, down by 5.2% year-over-year and up by 0.1% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$60,178 million for the quarter, representing 80% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$2,980 million for the quarter, representing 4% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,191 million for the quarter.





Gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 8.3% in 4Q24 from 9.0% in 3Q24.





Operating margin was 2.7% in 4Q24, compared to 3.3% in 3Q24.

2024 Full-Year Results Highlights - Consolidated

Net revenues for the full year of 2024 amounted to NT$595,410 million, up by 2.3% from the full year of 2023. Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others represented approximately 44%, 9%, 46% and 1% of total net revenues for the year, respectively.





Cost of revenue for the year of 2024 was NT$498,478 million, compared to NT$490,157 million in 2023. Raw material cost totaled NT$306,359 million for the year, representing 51% of total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$64,268 million for the year, representing 11% of total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$54,254 million for the year.





Gross margin increased by 0.5 percentage points to 16.3% in 2024 from 15.8% in 2023.





Operating margin decreased to 6.6% in 2024 from 6.9% in 2023.





Total non-operating income for the year was NT$2,517 million, compared to NT$2,272 million in 2023.





Income before tax was NT$41,684 million in 2024. We recognized an income tax expense of NT$7,758 million for the year.





Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$32,483 million in 2024, compared to NT$31,725 million in 2023.





Our 2024 basic earnings per share of NT$7.52 (or US$0.470 per ADS) were based on 4,318,991,036 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2024. Our 2024 diluted earnings per share of NT$7.23 (or US$0.452 per ADS) were based on 4,392,013,361 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2024.

2024 Full-Year Results Highlights - ATM

Cost of revenues for the full year of 2024 was NT$252,712 million, compared to NT$246,397 million in 2023. Raw material cost totaled NT$90,307 million for the year, representing 28% of total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$51,652 million for the year, representing 16% of total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$48,392 million for the year.





Gross margin increased to 22.5% in 2024 from 21.8% in 2023.





Operating margin decreased to 9.8% in 2024 from 10.1% in 2023.

2024 Full-Year Results Highlights - EMS

Cost of revenues was NT$248,135 million in 2024, up by 1.3% from 2023. Raw material cost totaled NT$216,864 million for the year, representing 80% of total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$12,161 million for the year, representing 4% of total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$4,808 million for the year.





Gross margin increased to 9.0% in 2024 from 8.7% in 2023.





Operating margin decreased to 2.9% in 2024 from 3.3% in 2023.

LIQUIdiTY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 4Q24 totaled US$640 million, of which US$321 million was used in packaging operations, US$290 million in testing operations, US$24 million in EMS operations and US$5 million in interconnect materials operations and others.





Capital expenditures in 2024 totaled US$1,876 million, of which US$957 million was used in packaging operations, US$815 million in testing operations, US$89 million in EMS operations and US$15 million in interconnect materials operations and others.





Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$375,734 million as of December 31, 2024.





Current ratio was 1.19 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.37 as of December 31, 2024.





Total number of employees was 95,492 as of December 31, 2024, compared to 94,456 as of September 30, 2024.

Business Review

Customers [2]

ATM Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 44% of our total net revenues in 4Q24, compared to 42% in 3Q24. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q24 individually.





Our top 10 customers contributed 60% of our total net revenues in 4Q24, compared to 58% in 3Q24.





Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 32% of our total net revenues in 4Q24, compared to 34% in 3Q24.

EMS Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 72% of our total net revenues in 4Q24, compared to 71% in 3Q24. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q24.





Our top 10 customers contributed 78% of our total net revenues in 4Q24, compared to 77% in 3Q24.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. The announced results of the full year of 2024 are preliminary and subject to audit adjustments. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 3, 2024.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 EBITDA[3] (NT$ million) 28,797 28,692 28,606

ATM Operations



4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 88,363 85,790 82,004 Revenues by Application





Communication 53 % 50 % 53 % Computing 17 % 18 % 17 % Automotive, Consumer & Others 30 % 32 % 30 % Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 47 % 45 % 44 % Wirebonding 27 % 29 % 30 % Others 7 % 8 % 8 % Testing 18 % 16 % 16 % Material 1 % 2 % 2 % Capacity & EBITDA





CapEx[4] (US$ million) 616 588 213 EBITDA[3] (NT$ million) 24,845 24,257 23,787 Number of Wirebonders 25,328 25,373 25,860 Number of Testers 6,300 5,966 5,556

EMS Operations



4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 74,895 75,384 79,182 Revenues by Application





Communication 37 % 34 % 40 % Computing 9 % 9 % 11 % Consumer 33 % 36 % 28 % Industrial 11 % 11 % 11 % Automotive 8 % 9 % 8 % Others 2 % 1 % 2 % Capacity





CapEx[4] (US$ million) 24 14 21

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31 2024

Sep. 30 2024

(Retrospectively Adjusted)

Dec. 31 2023

Dec. 31 2024

Dec. 31 2023

Net revenues



















Packaging 70,285

69,154

66,221

261,732

256,805

Testing 15,713

14,124

13,363

54,562

49,881

EMS 74,243

74,871

79,155

271,293

268,218

Others 2,023

1,956

1,842

7,823

7,010

Total net revenues 162,264

160,105

160,581

595,410

581,914























Cost of revenues (135,633)

(133,679)

(134,820)

(498,478)

(490,157)

Gross profit 26,631

26,426

25,761

96,932

91,757























Operating expenses



















Research and development (7,676)

(7,439)

(6,950)

(28,830)

(25,499)

Selling, general and administrative (7,744)

(7,517)

(6,996)

(28,935)

(25,930)

Total operating expenses (15,420)

(14,956)

(13,946)

(57,765)

(51,429)

Operating income 11,211

11,470

11,815

39,167

40,328























Net non-operating income and expenses



















Interest expense - net (1,308)

(1,291)

(1,302)

(4,864)

(4,726)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net (2,787)

1,887

3,731

(5,539)

998

Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities - net 4,017

(946)

(2,977)

9,833

1,860

Gain (Loss) on equity-method investments - net (133)

485

155

868

1,125

Others - net 441

720

945

2,219

3,015

Total non-operating income and expenses 230

855

552

2,517

2,272

Income before tax 11,441

12,325

12,367

41,684

42,600























Income tax expense (1,862)

(2,052)

(2,461)

(7,758)

(9,043)

Income from operations and before non-controlling interests 9,579

10,273

9,906

33,926

33,557

Non-controlling interests (267)

(540)

(514)

(1,443)

(1,832)























Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 9,312

9,733

9,392

32,483

31,725























Per share data:



















Earnings per share



















- Basic NT$2.15

NT$2.25

NT$2.18

NT$7.52

NT$7.39

- Diluted NT$2.07

NT$2.18

NT$2.13

NT$7.23

NT$7.18























Earnings per equivalent ADS



















- Basic US$0.134

US$0.139

US$0.137

US$0.470

US$0.475

- Diluted US$0.129

US$0.135

US$0.133

US$0.452

US$0.462























Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousand shares) 4,399,409

4,391,465

4,351,271

4,392,013

4,347,671























FX (NTD/USD) 32.16

32.31

31.92

32.00

31.09



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31 2024

Sep. 30 2024

(Retrospectively Adjusted)

Dec. 31 2023

Dec. 31 2024

Dec. 31 2023

Net revenues:



















Packaging 71,342

70,290

67,378

265,858

260,486

Testing 15,713

14,124

13,363

54,562

49,881

Direct Material 1,233

1,295

1,205

5,130

4,574

Others 75

81

58

325

174

Total net revenues 88,363

85,790

82,004

325,875

315,115























Cost of revenues (67,754)

(65,995)

(62,786)

(252,712)

(246,397)

Gross profit 20,609

19,795

19,218

73,163

68,718























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (6,047)

(5,773)

(5,425)

(22,438)

(19,786)

Selling, general and administrative (5,127)

(4,803)

(4,581)

(18,739)

(17,086)

Total operating expenses (11,174)

(10,576)

(10,006)

(41,177)

(36,872)

Operating income 9,435

9,219

9,212

31,986

31,846



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31 2024

Sep. 30 2024

Dec. 31 2023

Dec. 31 2024

Dec. 31 2023

Net revenues



















Total net revenues 74,895

75,384

79,182

272,550

268,309























Cost of revenues (68,713)

(68,627)

(72,496)

(248,135)

(244,947)

Gross profit 6,182

6,757

6,686

24,415

23,362























Operating expenses



















Research and development (1,673)

(1,668)

(1,567)

(6,542)

(5,871)

Selling, general and administrative (2,523)

(2,636)

(2,320)

(9,883)

(8,511)

Total operating expenses (4,196)

(4,304)

(3,887)

(16,425)

(14,382)

Operating income 1,986

2,453

2,799

7,990

8,980



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)







As of Dec. 31, 2024



As of Sep. 30, 2024 (Retrospectively Adjusted) Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



76,493



71,711 Financial assets - current



9,376



6,643 Trade receivables



113,420



114,061 Inventories



61,181



68,991 Others



14,815



17,399 Total current assets



275,285



278,805













Financial assets - non-current & Investments - equity -method



41,810



42,300 Property, plant and equipment



312,531



283,886 Right-of-use assets



11,851



11,502 Intangible assets



67,562



67,639 Others



31,659



30,516 Total assets



740,698



714,648













Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings[5]



47,445



56,726 Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



18,883



23,531 Trade payables



78,221



82,595 Others



86,391



72,698 Total current liabilities



230,940



235,550













Bonds payable



17,978



17,073 Long-term borrowings



121,750



108,003 Other liabilities



24,243



22,912 Total liabilities



394,911



383,538













Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



323,523



309,456 Non-controlling interests



22,264



21,654 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



740,698



714,648



























Current ratio



1.19



1.18 Net debt to equity ratio



0.37



0.41

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the year ended





Dec. 31 2024

Sep. 30 2024

(Retrospectively Adjusted)

Dec. 31 2023

Dec. 31 2024

Dec. 31 2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















Income before tax

11,441

12,325

12,367

41,684

42,600



Depreciation & amortization

15,360

15,043

14,607

59,815

58,102



Other operating activities items

8,444

(5,306)

19,854

(10,711)

13,720



Net cash generated from operating activities

35,245

22,062

46,828

90,788

114,422



Cash Flows from Investing Activities























Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(31,546)

(19,769)

(11,859)

(78,614)

(53,683)



Other investment activities items

(11)

(2,593)

582

(5,294)

(1,439)



Net cash used in investing activities

(31,557)

(22,362)

(11,277)

(83,908)

(55,122)



Cash Flows from Financing Activities























Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds

(1,952)

30,909

(24,441)

16,487

(10,817)



Dividends paid

-

(22,460)

-

(22,460)

(37,841)



Other financing activities items

(121)

(51)

534

(1,298)

(443)



Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

(2,073)

8,398

(23,907)

(7,271)

(49,101)



Foreign currency exchange effect

3,167

(2,560)

(7,433)

9,600

(955)



Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

4,782

5,538

4,211

9,209

9,244



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

71,711

66,173

62,812

67,284

58,040



Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

76,493

71,711

67,023

76,493

67,284



Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet

76,493

71,711

67,284

76,493

67,284



Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale

-

-

(261)

-

-

















































[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] In the fourth quarter of 2024, we adjusted our calculation method of revenue sourcing to focus on direct customers rather than end customers. We believe this method better reflects our current business environment. Consequently, we have retrospectively adjusted our customer metrics for the third quarter of 2024. [3] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items. [4] Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs. [5] Short-term borrowings include short-term loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

https://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.