WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economic growth rebounded strongly in the final quarter of 2024, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.Gross domestic product climbed 1.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, reversing a revised 0.1 percent increase in the third quarter. That was in line with expectations.On a year-on-year basis, GDP growth improved to 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 2.7 percent in the previous quarter.Seasonally unadjusted GDP also expanded 3.2 percent annually in the December quarter, following a 2.0 percent rise in the September quarter.The statistical office will publish detailed data for the fourth quarter on February 27.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX