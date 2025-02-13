Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
13th February 2025
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 12thFebruary 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
12th February 2025 52.13p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 51.93p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
13thFebruary 2025
