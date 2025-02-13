WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two Islamic State terrorists have been killed in Iraqi airstrike.Iraqi Security Forces carried out the airstrikes in Kirkuk with the support of U.S. forces, , Iraq, killing two ISIS operatives.U.S. Central Command said the dead ISIS operatives, an explosive suicide belt, explosive material, and components of weapons destroyed in the strike were found in post-strike clearance.The ISF-led operation is part of the ongoing Defeat-ISIS campaign to disrupt and degrade ISIS' capabilities, dismantle their attack networks, and ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS, CENTCOM said in a pres release. Coalition Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CTF-OIR) provided technical support and intelligence to Iraqi Forces during the operation.CENTCOM said ISIS remains a threat to the region and beyond, and vowed that it will continue to aggressively pursue those terrorists along with partners and allies.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX