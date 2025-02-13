BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production declined at the steepest pace in five months as initially estimated in December,the latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.The volume of industrial production dropped a working-day-adjusted 6.4 percent yearly in December, faster than the 2.7 percent fall a month ago, as estimated.Further, this was the sharpest decrease since July 2024, when production had fallen 6.5 percent.Among the manufacturing subsections, output in the manufacture of transport equipment plunged 21.0 percent, and that of electrical equipment tumbled by 25.0 percent.On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 1.8 percent in December, following a 1.1 percent decline in the previous month, as estimated.On an adjusted basis, industrial production dropped 5.3 percent in December compared to last year.In 2024, the volume of industrial production was below the 2023 level by 4.0 percent, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX