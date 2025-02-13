Lockton Launches Digital Office to be Led by Claude Yoder

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest independent insurance brokerage, is pleased to announce the establishment of a Digital Office to drive innovation in data, analytics, and technology strategies across the Lockton Enterprise. This initiative aims to elevate digital and data capabilities, delivering transformative solutions for clients.

Claude Yoder, who has served as Lockton Re's Global Analytics Leader since 2019, has been named Chief Data, Analytics and Digital Officer. Yoder has played a key role in driving Lockton Re's impressive growth, including the creation and development of the proprietary analytics and operational platform known as SAGE, which has earned two patents-a rare achievement in the re-insurance industry.

"This move, along with our commitment to investing in a digital office, underscores the importance of digital, data and analytics to Lockton's global strategy," said Ron Lockton, Chairman and CEO. "We are dedicated to providing our clients with valuable insights and unparalleled service driven by leading edge, digital data, and analytic tools."

The Digital Office will accelerate digital transformation and growth across all aspects of data, analytics and technology. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and data-driven insights, the office aims to enhance client value, drive operational efficiencies, and strategic decision-making, while delivering unparalleled value to clients.

"This is an exciting opportunity to advance our data and technology capabilities," said Yoder. "Lockton's commitment to digital excellence underscores its dedication to staying ahead of industry trends and meeting the evolving needs of our clients. With the establishment of the Digital Office, Lockton is poised to set new standards in the insurance brokerage industry, ensuring sustained growth and success in the digital age."

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 12,600+ Associates doing business in over 140 countries to focus solely on clients' risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619282/Lockton_Claude_Yoder.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342384/Lockton_70_mm_Black_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lockton-launches-digital-office-to-be-led-by-claude-yoder-302375559.html