WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $103.93 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $28.48 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.Excluding items, Iron Mountain Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $1.581 billion from $1.419 billion last year.Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $103.93 Mln. vs. $28.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $1.581 Bln vs. $1.419 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX