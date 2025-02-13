WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $368.91 million, or $6.36 per share. This compares with $253.59 million, or $4.16 per share, last year.Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $146.16 million or $2.52 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $989.77 million from $960.10 million last year.Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $368.91 Mln. vs. $253.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.36 vs. $4.16 last year. -Revenue: $989.77 Mln vs. $960.10 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.38 to $2.52Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX