WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order consolidating his authority on U.S. foreign relations.The Order requires that all individuals involved in implementing the President's foreign policy do so under his authority and direction.It reasserts the Secretary of State's authority over Foreign Service Officers, Civil Service Officers, or other staff, under the supervision of the President.It directs the Secretary of State to reform the foreign service in recruiting, performance, evaluation, and retention standards to ensure only the most qualified and committed individuals represent American interests abroad.The Order empowers the Secretary of State to revise or replace the Foreign Affairs Manual and any other procedural documents that guide the operations of the foreign service.'No longer will America be taken advantage of by foreign nations or by rogue actors who undermine our sovereignty or security,' the order says.On Day One of his second term, Trump signed an 'America First Policy Directive' to the Secretary of State that declared that the United States' foreign policy must always put the interests of America and its citizens first.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX