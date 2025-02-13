JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will embark on a visit to the Middle East this weekend with multiple missions, including securing the release of hostages in the custody of Hamas.Rubio will travel to Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates from February 15 to 18.'Secretary Rubio's engagements with senior officials will promote U.S. interests in advancing regional cooperation, stability, and peace. The trip will center on freeing American and all other hostages from Hamas captivity, advancing to Phase II of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and countering the destabilizing activities of the Iranian regime and its proxies,' State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.Ahead of his Middle East tour, Rubio will travel to Munich Thursday to participate in the Munich Security Conference, where he will discuss a range of U.S. priorities with international partners. While in Munich, Rubio will also participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.Rubio's visit comes at a critical time; the Gaza ceasefire is in jeopardy.Hamas has reportedly suspended the release of hostages from Gaza, scheduled for Saturday, on the grounds that Palestinians continue to be killed in the war-torn enclave and that too little aid is entering the Strip.Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the ceasefire would end if Hamas militants failed to release those hostages still being held captive inside Gaza. He has vowed 'relentless action' to get the hostages being held in Gaza released.President Donald Trump has urged Israel to cancel its ceasefire deal with Hamas and 'let all hell break out' if Hamas does not release all the remaining hostages in its custody by noon on Saturday.Hamas had agreed to free 17 Israeli hostages on Saturday in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners who are already released by Israel. Israel claims eight of the hostages are not alive.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX