COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $664.1 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $336.2 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $660.1 million or $1.24 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $4.696 billion from $4.577 billion last year.American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $664.1 Mln. vs. $336.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $4.696 Bln vs. $4.577 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX