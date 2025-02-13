COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, electric utility American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP) reaffirmed its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project operating earnings in the range of $5.75 to $5.95 per share.On average, 20 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.88 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX