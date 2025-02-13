WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $395 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $340 million, or $1.85 per share, last year.Excluding items, Moody's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $476 million or $2.62 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $1.672 billion from $1.480 billion last year.Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $395 Mln. vs. $340 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.17 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue: $1.672 Bln vs. $1.480 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX