Ratatat, llc: Donald Stuart Seigal "AKA" ANTHEMan Releases Trilogy of Love Songs on Valentines Day

Donald Stuart Seigal aka ANTHEMan and his Antheman band announce today a Valentine's Day Trilogy of Love Songs , "Valentine Wish," "Always Paradise," and "Glad." The songs are being released today on YOUTUBE.com & Soundcloud .

ANTHEMan and The ANTHEManBand performing Glad

For today's release, the first song, "Valentines Wish " is a throwback power ballad about longing to find someone you love, to love you back.

ANTHEMan and The ANTHEManBand performing Valentine Wish

Free SoundCloud link for: "Valentine Wish ": https://soundcloud.com/antheman-tm/valentines-wish

The "Valentine Wish" video features a kaleidoscope Valentines pillow over a Pop Power Ballad.

YouTube Video link for: "Valentine Wish"

Vimeo Video link for: "Valentine Wish"

The second song is Antheman's soulful upbeat "Always Paradise," a soon to be a country music classic where love is so powerful and wonderful, it's always paradise.

ANTHEMan and The ANTHEManBand performing Always Paradise

Free SoundCloud link for: "Always Paradise" https://soundcloud.com/antheman-tm/always-paradise

The "Always Paradise" video features a dreamscape paradise with surreal storm clouds, rainbows & lightning that the artist recorded on his own with his iPhone.

YouTube Video link for: "Always Paradise"

Vimeo Video link for: "Always Paradise"

The third song released today is "Glad," where you're so ecstatic about your relationship that you want

to sing and dance to this super infectious song.

Free SoundCloud link for: "Glad"

https://soundcloud.com/antheman-tm/glad

The "Glad" video features ANTHEMan and the Anthemanband rocking out all over Central Park in the heart of NYC with this celebration song.

YouTube Video link for: "Glad"

Vimeo Video link for: "Glad"

For professional & novice streamers TV & Movie producers Here is the link to professionally license, "Valentine Wish," "Always Paradise," "Glad" and the New Years eve "Party People" anytime you need the best sync for your production!

LINK: https://www.licensequote.com/pub/PEP-RALLYr/licensing/

So, who is ANTHEMan? ANTHEMan is the songwriter Donald Stuart Seigal

Don wrote a song called "Suzanna" which was inspired by a real-life experience, about going on a road trip and having to say good bye to his young children. The song appeared in the 2023 NY Mets-themed Hallmark Movie called "Hearts in the Game." The song also appeared in a hilarious Allstate Bergman the NCAA football kicker commercial and the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Boston Pizza commercial. LINK to the commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEDXc4_rfdI

Here is a link to the full song Suzanna:

About Donald Stuart Seigal "aka" ANTHEMan;

Donald Stuart Seigal, owner of Rat A Tat LLC, is on over 200 TV shows and film productions (licensed by APM & Sonoton Music Libraries.) His music has been heard on NBC, CBS, ABC, HBO, MTV, Nickelodeon, Disney, Comedy Central, and productions in 20 nations worldwide.

