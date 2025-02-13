Ratatat, llc: Donald Stuart Seigal "AKA" ANTHEMan Releases Trilogy of Love Songs on Valentines Day

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2025 / Donald Stuart Seigal aka ANTHEMan and his Antheman band announce today a Valentine's Day Trilogy of Love Songs , "Valentine Wish," "Always Paradise," and "Glad." The songs are being released today on YOUTUBE.com & Soundcloud .
ANTHEMan and The ANTHEManBand performing Glad
For today's release, the first song, "Valentines Wish " is a throwback power ballad about longing to find someone you love, to love you back.
ANTHEMan and The ANTHEManBand performing Valentine Wish
Free SoundCloud link for: "Valentine Wish ": https://soundcloud.com/antheman-tm/valentines-wish
The "Valentine Wish" video features a kaleidoscope Valentines pillow over a Pop Power Ballad.
YouTube Video link for: "Valentine Wish"
Vimeo Video link for: "Valentine Wish " Please set up the hyperlink for tracking
The second song is Antheman's soulful upbeat "Always Paradise," a soon to be a country music classic where love is so powerful and wonderful, it's always paradise.
ANTHEMan and The ANTHEManBand performing Always Paradise
Free SoundCloud link for: "Always Paradise" https://soundcloud.com/antheman-tm/always-paradise
The "Always Paradise" video features a dreamscape paradise with surreal storm clouds, rainbows & lightning that the artist recorded on his own with his iPhone.
YouTube Video link for: "Always Paradise"
Vimeo Video link for: "Always Paradise" Please set up the hyperlink for tracking
The third song released today is "Glad," where you're so ecstatic about your relationship that you want
to sing and dance to this super infectious song.
Free SoundCloud link for: "Glad"
https://soundcloud.com/antheman-tm/glad
The "Glad" video features ANTHEMan and the Anthemanband rocking out all over Central Park in the heart of NYC with this celebration song.
YouTube Video link for: "Glad"
Vimeo Video link for: "Glad" Please set up the hyperlink for tracking
For professional & novice streamers TV & Movie producers Here is the link to professionally license, "Valentine Wish," "Always Paradise," "Glad" and the New Years eve "Party People" anytime you need the best sync for your production!
LINK: https://www.licensequote.com/pub/PEP-RALLYr/licensing/
So, who is ANTHEMan? ANTHEMan is the songwriter Donald Stuart Seigal
Don wrote a song called "Suzanna" which was inspired by a real-life experience, about going on a road trip and having to say good bye to his young children. The song appeared in the 2023 NY Mets-themed Hallmark Movie called "Hearts in the Game." The song also appeared in a hilarious Allstate Bergman the NCAA football kicker commercial and the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Boston Pizza commercial. LINK to the commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEDXc4_rfdI
Here is a link to the full song Suzanna:
About Donald Stuart Seigal "aka" ANTHEMan;
Donald Stuart Seigal, owner of Rat A Tat LLC, is on over 200 TV shows and film productions (licensed by APM & Sonoton Music Libraries.) His music has been heard on NBC, CBS, ABC, HBO, MTV, Nickelodeon, Disney, Comedy Central, and productions in 20 nations worldwide.
Contact Don Seigal 973-334-3139
Email: ANTHEManBand@gmail.com
Website: antheman.com
Social Medial Handles ANTHEManBand
YouTube: anthemanband
Instagram: anthemanband
Tiktok: anthemanband
X: anthemanband
Facebook: anthemanband
