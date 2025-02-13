WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Moody's Corp. (MCO) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance range for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $14.00 to $14.50 per share on revenue growth in the high-single-digit percent range.On average, analysts polled expect earnings of $13.59 per share on revenue growth of 6.05 percent to $7.56 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.On Wednesday, the Board of Directors also declared a 11 percent higher regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share of MCO Common Stock, payable on March 14, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX