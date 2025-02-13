Greene Concepts Inc: Greene Concepts Supercharges Gallon Line Production and Unveils Cutting-Edge Manufacturing Innovations

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to announce it continues to receive new orders for third-party white-label manufacturing of its gallon-size configurations. The Company has expanded its gallon-sized truckload deliveries, including its ongoing partnership with TEN® Alkaline Spring Water, as previously announced in its January 16, 2025 and introduced in its May 21, 2024 press release.

With growing demand for white-label production, stakeholders have expressed interest in the Company's internal gallon-line operations. Key aspects include:

Production & Bottling: Automated filling, capping, and sealing for efficiency, minimal downtime, product safety, and consistent labeling.

Water Sourcing & Filtration: High-quality artesian spring water undergoes multi-step filtration and rigorous quality assurance testing.

Packaging & Materials: BPA-free 1-gallon plastic jugs, bulk palletizing, shrink wrapping, and customizable white-label packaging.

Compliance & Quality Control: FDA and state regulatory compliance, quality testing, and batch tracking for traceability.

Distribution & Logistics: Efficient warehousing and inventory management to meet demand, with retail and national distribution through strategic partnerships.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "Our strengths in third-party white-label gallon production lie in our premium artesian spring water, eco-friendly packaging, and expanded retail reach. Increased demand for our water means greater product availability in regional and national markets. Our gallon-line not only supports other brands but also drives our own sales growth."

Mr. Greene adds, "Our bottling plant remains highly active with both our 16.9 oz BE WATER production and gallon-line operations. Our gallon production process includes filling, labeling, de-bagging, storage, and packaging. Our facility is equipped with the necessary caps, boxes, labels, and bottles to meet large truckload quantities with efficient lead times. Additionally, along with our own production and distribution of BE WATER gallon-sized bottles and also our BE WATER six-packs and 24-packs, we are maximizing our sales and revenue."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

