Clear Start Tax Leverages a Powerful IRS Tax Relief Solution to Cut $10,000 in Debt to Just $100

For Bonnie Tyson, tax debt was more than just a financial burden-it was actively cutting into her monthly Social Security benefits, leaving her feeling trapped. But thanks to Clear Start Tax's expertise in IRS tax relief solutions , Bonnie's overwhelming $10,000 IRS debt was reduced to just $100 through an Offer in Compromise (OIC) , and her Social Security garnishments were halted for good.

"The biggest pain with my tax situation before getting started was that the IRS was deducting money from my Social Security benefits every month," Bonnie shared. " And just the fact of having tax debt hanging over my head all the time… it would have just continued indefinitely if I hadn't gone with the tax relief. "

From IRS Garnishments to Financial Freedom

As the IRS continued withholding money from Bonnie's Social Security payments , her financial security became more uncertain. Searching for a way to stop the deductions, she turned to Clear Start Tax , whose team immediately assessed her case and took action.

By leveraging an Offer in Compromise (OIC), a program designed to help taxpayers settle their IRS debt for less than what they owe, Clear Start Tax successfully negotiated a settlement that reduced Bonnie's tax debt from $1o,000 to just $100 while also stopping the deductions from her benefits . This outcome provided her with the financial relief she desperately needed.

Clear Communication and a Personalized Approach

Beyond just the financial resolution, Bonnie was deeply appreciative of the professionalism, clarity, and support she received throughout the process.

"They were very helpful and kind," she said. "They gave me clear instructions and made sure I knew exactly what to expect."

Clear Start Tax's transparent, step-by-step approach kept Bonnie informed and reassured that she was in capable hands.

A Fresh Start Without IRS Debt

Thanks to Clear Start Tax's expertise and strategic intervention , Bonnie is now f ree from IRS debt and no longer has money taken from her Social Security benefits . With her financial future back under her control, she can move forward without the stress of IRS collections.

"I would definitely recommend Clear Start Tax to anyone going through a major tax debt crisis," Bonnie added. "They have been very helpful, and I am grateful."

Helping Clients Regain Financial Stability

Clear Start Tax specializes in helping clients resolve IRS debt and stop aggressive collections , whether through Offer in Compromise (OIC) settlements, penalty reductions, or other tailored tax relief solutions .

" Our goal is to give clients like Bonnie the tools and support they need to escape the cycle of tax debt," said the Head of Client Solutions at Clear Start Tax. "Every situation is unique, and our commitment is to create strategies that lead to lasting peace of mind and financial freedom."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a full-service tax liability resolution firm serving taxpayers across the United States. The company specializes in assisting individuals and businesses with IRS and state tax issues , including back taxes, wage garnishment relief, IRS appeals, and offers in compromise . Clear Start Tax helps taxpayers apply for the IRS Fresh Start Program , providing expert guidance in tax resolution. Fully accredited and A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau , the firm's unique approach and commitment to long-term client success distinguish it as a leader in the tax resolution industry.

