Forum Ventures Acquires Vanse AI to Transform Venture Capital With AI-Powered Automation

Acquisition positions the firm at the forefront of AI-driven VC, enhancing startup sourcing, due diligence, and investment speed.

Forum Ventures , a leading early-stage B2B SaaS fund, accelerator and venture studio, today, announces the acquisition of Vanse AI , an advanced artificial intelligence platform designed to streamline venture capital operations. This strategic move reinforces Forum Ventures' commitment to leveraging technology for smarter, faster investment decisions-accelerating its ability to identify and invest in promising early-stage startups at ~10X the speed of traditional methods.

Vanse AI's technology is especially useful in sourcing, where the platform continuously analyzes thousands of startups across multiple data sources, identifying promising companies based on growth signals, market positioning, and founder backgrounds. It also streamlines the due diligence process through automated financial analysis, market size validation, and competitor tracking, producing comprehensive investment memos that synthesize key findings.

As one of the most active early-stage funds in the world, Forum Ventures will use this technology to scale its sourcing and investing operations, freeing up more time to deepen its high-touch, founder-focused approach-a key factor in its success as an early-stage venture capital firm.

"This acquisition represents a step forward in our mission to be the most founder-friendly and efficient venture capital firm," said Mike Cardamone, CEO and Managing Partner at Forum Ventures. " Bringing Vanse AI's technology in-house enhances our ability to identify and diligence promising startups earlier at scale."

Originally developed within Forum Ventures' venture studio in 2023, Vanse AI was initially intended to be a solution for external buyers. However, recognizing its immense competitive advantage, Forum Ventures opted to acquire the technology and integrate it internally-keeping it exclusive rather than offering it to other VC firms.

About Forum Ventures

Forum Ventures® is the leading early-stage fund, accelerator and venture studio for B2B SaaS startups. Founded in 2014 and based in New York and Toronto, they are on a mission to make the B2B SaaS journey easier, more accessible, and successful for early-stage founders. They invest in founders at the earliest stages and work together to launch, build, and scale their businesses. To date, they have made 500+ pre-seed and seed investments globally across fintech, healthcare, applied AI, AI infrastructure, vertical AI, supply chain, and more. Learn more at www.forumvc.com and find out about their AI Venture Studio at https://www.forumvc.com/ai-studio .

