Qrvey Wins Esteemed 2024 Technology Innovation Award for Embedded BI, Recognized by Dresner Advisory Services

The annual award recognizes category leading vendors solely from "voice of the customer" feedback.

Qrvey, the first and only embedded analytics platform purpose-built for multi-tenant SaaS applications, has been named a winner in the 10th annual Technology Innovation Awards by Dresner Advisory Services. Qrvey was named a winner in the highly competitive Embedded Business Intelligence vendor category.

The Technology Innovation Awards are presented annually to vendors who were ranked in the top 3 positions in one or more of the 13 Dresner Advisory Services' technology-focused Wisdom of Crowds thematic market studies.

In 2024, Qrvey was named an Overall Leader in both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models in Dresner's Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study, and ranked #1 in the Wisdom of Crowds Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study among 22 embedded BI software vendors.

"Helping our SaaS customers deliver innovative self-service analytics experiences to their customers is the core of our business," said Arman Eshraghi, CEO and Founder of Qrvey. "Being recognized for our commitment to customer success by Dresner Advisory Services, backed by our customers, is an honor we hold in high regard. We acknowledge that no one is providing a better embedded analytics solution to the SaaS market and we take pride in leading the category."

Qrvey maintains a perfect recommendation score from Dresner Advisory Services for the third year in a row. For more information about Qrvey's award-winning embedded analytics platform for SaaS applications, visit qrvey.com.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is an embedded analytics platform that allows SaaS companies to rapidly add a modern analytics layer with rich capabilities that are easily configurable for all types of users. By using Qrvey's platform to create an embedded analytics layer within their products, SaaS software firms can deliver greater value, unlock new revenue streams, and ensure greater customer loyalty.

Qrvey's focus on developer productivity plays a significant role in its success. Unlike traditional BI solutions, which typically require integrating numerous, separate functions, Qrvey delivers a complete, no-code, end-to-end platform that deploys entirely within their customers' cloud environments, allowing engineering teams to lower the time and cost of development, deployment, and maintenance. It is the first and only analytics platform built specifically for cloud-native environments, leveraging a cloud-native architecture to offer rapid deployment of advanced analytics in any type of data-driven app. With Qrvey, SaaS development teams can "Build Less and Deliver More."

