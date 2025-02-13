GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Announces Strong World-Building Growth for 2024 and Continued Momentum for 2025

GameSquare's world-building campaigns drove over 125 million minutes of gameplay and generated $3.9 million in revenue in 2024

Excellent results in 2024 support a strong pipeline and management expects revenue from world-building projects to increase 100% in 2025

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), a next-generation media company with roots in gaming and creator entertainment, today announced record annual sales for 2024 from its expanding world-building solutions. During 2024, GameSquare created unique and innovative experiences for leading brands including recent deployments for Paramount's SpongeBob SquarePants, Top Golf, 5-Hour ENERGY® and other large global brands within the food and beverage, payments, QSR, entertainment and media markets.

For 2024, GameSquare had annual sales from world-building and related services of $3.9 million with a gross margin of approximately 25%. These campaigns generated over 125 million minutes of gameplay in 2024, enabling brands to deepen their engagement with gaming audiences. As a result of 2024's success, GameSquare is seeing growing interest in its capabilities from new and existing brand partners. These trends are supporting a growing pipeline of opportunities and management expects revenue from world building campaigns to grow 100% year-over-year to approximately $8 million with gross margin expected to improve to over 30% in 2025.

"GameSquare's platform was uniquely positioned to capitalize on the tremendous growth for world building campaigns. Because our team is comprised of professional gamers-turned-developers, we can build engaging custom worlds inside metaverse-style games like Fortnite, Roblox and Grand Theft Auto that resonate with gamers and youth audiences," stated GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna.

Kenna continued, "The success of our world-building efforts in 2024, is driving a strong pipeline of potential activations, as more brands turn to GameSquare to support their in-game brand building initiatives. As a result, we expect significant world-building revenue growth in 2025."

Carlos Tovar, the president of Zoned, a GameSquare company stated, "UEFN and creative world-building have rapidly become the modern TV commercial to connect brands with more viewers and creators. Zoned and GameSquare's success-based resources and capabilities are uniquely positioned to help create virtual world experiences, helping brands that are eager to connect and engaged with youth audiences."

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit? www.gamesquare.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's and FaZe Media Inc.'s future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to execute their business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to grow their business and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact

Lou Schwartz, President

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email:?ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email:?pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire