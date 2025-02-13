Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - Adia Med, the medical division of Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), proudly announces its ongoing registration with the State of Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA). This crucial initiative is designed to secure approval for accepting private insurance for Adia Med's pioneering stem cell therapies including Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatment and injectable stem cells, thereby increasing accessibility to this life-altering therapy across the United States.





Adia Med Advances Towards AHCA Registration to Expand Insurance Coverage for Stem Cell Therapies



"Registering with the AHCA is a monumental step in our mission to provide open access to our groundbreaking therapies for a maximal number of people," stated Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "Upon approval, we'll collaborate with private insurers to lift the financial barriers that currently restrict patient access, broadening our nationwide community impact."

Until now, Adia Med's operations have depended solely on out-of-pocket payments from patients. However, the shift to accepting private insurance promises to transform patient care by:

Increasing Affordability : By lowering the cost barrier, AHSCT and injectable stem cell treatments will be within reach for a broader demographic, significantly reducing the financial strain on individuals seeking these advanced medical solutions.

Enhancing Accessibility : More patients will have the opportunity to benefit from these therapies without the immediate financial burden, fostering health equity.

Strengthening Partnerships: Developing robust relationships with insurance providers to integrate Adia Med's treatments into various health coverage plans.

The AHCA approval process demands rigorous adherence to Florida's healthcare standards, ensuring facilities maintain excellence in care, safety, and operational protocols. Adia Med's pursuit of this approval highlights its dedication to both quality service and patient welfare.

"To facilitate this transition, we've engaged a specialized consultant to meticulously handle the AHCA registration paperwork, alongside a financial expert to review and submit our financial data," noted Dr. Kalpesh Barot, lead physician of AHSCT at Adia Med. "We are fully committed to surpassing the AHCA's stringent criteria."

On the significance of AHCA approval, Larry Powalisz added, "The AHCA plays a pivotal role in healthcare regulation in Florida, ensuring that facilities like ours adhere to the highest standards of medical practice. This approval will affirm our status as a trusted provider, significantly boosting investor confidence and attracting more partnerships."

Dr. Barot further emphasized, "The AHCA's involvement is crucial as it validates our treatment protocols and operational integrity, which in turn, opens doors to insurance coverage, thus making our treatments more accessible to those in need."

Moreover, Adia Med has been contacted by multiple potential clients who have already been preapproved by select private insurers for either HSCT therapy or injectable stem cell therapy. This development represents a seismic shift within the medical industry, where insurers seem to be broadening their scope of coverage to include non-traditional treatments. This trend signifies a growing acceptance and recognition of innovative treatments like those offered by Adia Med.

As Adia Med waits for AHCA's nod, the organization is preparing for this new operational phase, confident in its compliance and the potential to revolutionize patient care through broader insurance coverage. Adia Med's strategic move towards AHCA approval is part of a larger vision to integrate into the mainstream healthcare ecosystem, offering hope and advanced medical solutions to an ever-widening audience.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

