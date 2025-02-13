Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, reflecting the Company's evolution as it advances towards near-term gold and silver production and expands its exploration initiatives at the Montauban Project.

The new website offers an enhanced user experience, providing investors, stakeholders, and the broader market with streamlined access to information about ESGold's fully permitted, pre-production status and its innovative approach to sustainable mining and exploration. The website highlights the Company's commitment to transparency, operational excellence, and shareholder value, while underscoring its forward-thinking brand as ESGold enters an exciting phase of growth.

"This new platform is more than just a digital upgrade-it represents ESGold's progress and readiness to step into its next chapter," said Brad Kitchen, President of ESGold. "With production on the horizon and exploration activities expanding, we're positioning ourselves not only as a near-term producer but also as a leader in clean, innovative mining practices."

The website will serve as a central hub for updates on ESGold's milestones, including advancements in its Montauban Project, exploration results, and key corporate developments.

Visit the new website at www.esgold.com to explore ESGold's evolving story.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with exploration potential.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-673-1231 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

SOURCE: ESGold Corp.