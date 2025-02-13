CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The negatives surprises in the inflation data from the U.S. swayed market sentiment worldwide. However, prospects of a peace deal in the Ukraine-Russia war as well as trade-tariff related developments eclipsed CPI jitters.Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading on a mostly positive note. Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.The Dollar Index declined. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices declined amidst speculation regarding potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia as well as a larger-than-expected build in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Gold rebounded amidst the Dollar's weakness. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,394.40, up 0.06% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,051.00, down 0.02% Germany's DAX at 22,502.67, up 1.63% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,755.40, down 0.59% France's CAC 40 at 8,147.72, up 1.31% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,474.65, up 1.28% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,475.50, up 1.26% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,540.00, up 0.06% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,332.48, down 0.42% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,814.37, down 0.20%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0397, up 0.13% GBP/USD at 1.2473, up 0.17% USD/JPY at 153.78, down 0.37% AUD/USD at 0.6260, down 0.43% USD/CAD at 1.4299, down 0.02% Dollar Index at 107.62, down 0.30%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.595%, down 0.84% Germany at 2.4440%, down 1.45% France at 3.128%, down 2.13% U.K. at 4.5790%, up 0.73% Japan at 1.337%, down 1.04%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $74.41, down 1.02%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $70.56, down 1.13%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,944.49, up 0.54%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $96,023.25, down 0.16% Ethereum at $2,661.91, up 1.23% XRP at $2.44, up 0.93% BNB at $707.83, up 9.18% Solana at $191.69, down 2.79%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX