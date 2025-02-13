BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) ("Herc Holdings" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
"In 2024, despite a more challenging market than anticipated, we delivered another year of record results, significantly outperforming industry revenue growth by leveraging the strength of tenured customer relationships, the value derived from strategic capital-allocation priorities and our diversified position across products, geographies and end markets," said Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer.
"While the higher-for-longer interest rate environment continues to pressure local market growth, we captured an outsized share of national account mega projects last year. We also completed nine acquisitions, supporting market consolidation and positioning our company for long-term growth opportunities and greater efficiencies of scale. Strategic pricing, agile fleet management, and enterprise-wide cost controls helped to sustain margins in this dynamic environment.
"The 2025 operating landscape is still lacking good clarity. We are monitoring industry opportunities and believe the diversity of our business model, asset optimization and prudent investments will allow us to navigate local market pressure again this year, while capitalizing on incremental new mega project starts. Long term, we expect new government policies and spending initiatives will expand opportunities for Herc and our industry."
2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Results
- Total revenues increased 14% to $951 million compared to $831 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase of $120 million primarily related to an increase in equipment rental revenue of $91 million, reflecting positive pricing of 2.1% and increased volume of 11.6%. Sales of rental equipment increased by $28 million during the period.
- Dollar utilization decreased to 40.6% in the fourth quarter compared to 40.9% in the prior-year period.
- Direct operating expenses were $324 million, or 38.6% of equipment rental revenue, compared to $287 million, or 38.4% in the prior-year period. The increase related primarily to the growth of the business with personnel and facilities costs associated with greenfields and acquisitions.
- Depreciation of rental equipment increased 10% to $180 million due to higher year-over-year average fleet size. Non-rental depreciation and amortization increased 21% to $35 million primarily due to amortization of acquisition intangible assets.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses were $122 million, or 14.5% of equipment rental revenue, compared to $116 million, or 15.5% in the prior-year period. The decrease as a percent of rental revenue was due to continued focus on improving operating leverage while expanding revenues.
- Interest expense increased to $67 million compared with $62 million in the prior-year period due to higher average debt balances, primarily to fund acquisition growth and invest in rental equipment, partially offset by slightly lower interest rates on floating rate debt.
- Loss on assets held for sale was $194 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 to adjust the carrying value of Cinelease net assets to its fair value less estimated costs to sell.
- Net loss was $46 million compared to net income of $91 million in the prior-year period. The net loss in the current period was the result of the loss on Cinelease assets held for sale. Adjusted net income increased 11% to $102 million, or $3.58 per diluted share, compared to $92 million, or $3.24 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The income tax provision in the fourth quarter was driven primarily by non-deductible goodwill impairment related to the loss on Cinelease assets held for sale and certain other non-deductible expenses.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to $438 million compared to $382 million in the prior-year period and adjusted EBITDA margin was 46.1% compared to 46.0% in the prior-year period.
2024 Full Year Financial Results
- Total revenues increased 9% to $3,568 million compared to $3,282 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase of $286 million primarily related to an increase in equipment rental revenue of $319 million, or 11%, reflecting positive pricing of 3.2% and increased volume of 9.3%, partially offset by unfavorable mix driven primarily by inflation. Sales of rental equipment decreased by $35 million year over year. Fleet rotation in the prior year period was accelerated due to easing of supply chain disruptions in certain categories of equipment.
- Dollar utilization increased to 40.9% compared to 40.8% in the prior-year period.
- Direct operating expenses were $1,291 million, or 40.5% of equipment rental revenue, compared to $1,139 million, or 39.7% in the prior-year period. The increase related primarily to the growth of the business with personnel, facilities, maintenance and re-rent expense increases associated with greenfields and acquisitions. Additionally, insurance expense increased, primarily related to increased self insurance reserves due to claims development attributable to unsettled cases and growth of the business. Finally, an increase in delivery expenses were due to higher volume of transactions and internal transfers of equipment to branches in higher growth regions to drive fleet efficiency.
- Depreciation of rental equipment increased 6% to $679 million due to higher year-over-year average fleet size. Non-rental depreciation and amortization increased 13% to $127 million primarily due to amortization of acquisition intangible assets.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses were $480 million, or 15.1% of equipment rental revenue, compared to $448 million, or 15.6% in the prior-year period. The decrease as a percent of rental revenue was due to continued focus on improving operating leverage while expanding revenues.
- Interest expense increased to $260 million compared with $224 million in the prior-year period due to higher average debt balances primarily to fund acquisition growth and invest in rental equipment.
- Loss on assets held for sale was $194 million during 2024 to adjust the carrying value of Cinelease net assets to its fair value less estimated costs to sell.
- Net income was $211 million compared to $347 million in the prior-year period. Net income was impacted for the full year by the loss on Cinelease assets held for sale. Adjusted net income increased to $367 million, or $12.88 per diluted share, an increase of 5%, compared to $353 million, or $12.30 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The effective tax rate was 27% compared to 22% in the prior-year period. The rate increase was driven by the non-deductible goodwill impairment in 2024, a reduction in the benefit related to stock-based compensation, and certain other non-deductible expenses.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $1,583 million compared to $1,452 million in the prior-year period and adjusted EBITDA margin was 44.4% compared to 44.2% in the prior-year period.
Rental Fleet
- Net rental equipment capital expenditures were as follows (in millions):
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Rental equipment expenditures
$
1,048
$
1,320
Proceeds from disposal of rental equipment
(288
)
(325
)
Net rental equipment capital expenditures
$
760
$
995
- As of December 31, 2024, the Company's total fleet was approximately $7.0 billion at OEC.
- Average fleet at OEC in the fourth quarter increased 13% compared to the prior-year period and increased 11% for the year.
- Average fleet age was 46 months as of December 31, 2024 compared to 45 months in the comparable prior-year period.
Disciplined Capital Management
- The Company completed 9 acquisitions with a total of 28 locations and opened 23 new greenfield locations during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
- Net debt was $4.0 billion as of December 31, 2024, with net leverage of 2.5x unchanged from December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents and unused commitments under the ABL Credit Facility contributed to approximately $1.9 billion of liquidity as of December 31, 2024.
- The Company declared its quarterly dividend of $0.665 paid to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2024 on December 27, 2024.
2025 Outlook - Excluding Cinelease
The Company is announcing its full year 2025 equipment rental revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, and gross and net rental capital expenditures guidance ranges, excluding Cinelease studio entertainment and lighting and grip equipment rental business. The sale process for the Cinelease studio entertainment business is ongoing and a transaction is expected to be complete in 2025.
Current
Equipment rental revenue growth:
4% to 6%
Adjusted EBITDA:
$1.575 billion to $1.650 billion
Net rental equipment capital expenditures:
$400 million to $600 million
Gross capex:
$700 million to $900 million
As a leader in an industry where scale matters, the Company expects to continue to gain share by capturing an outsized position of the forecasted higher construction spending in 2025 by investing in its fleet, optimizing its existing fleet, capitalizing on strategic acquisitions and greenfield opportunities, and cross-selling a diversified product portfolio.
HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Equipment rental
$
839
$
748
$
3,189
$
2,870
Sales of rental equipment
96
68
311
346
Sales of new equipment, parts and supplies
9
9
37
38
Service and other revenue
7
6
31
28
Total revenues
951
831
3,568
3,282
Expenses:
Direct operating
324
287
1,291
1,139
Depreciation of rental equipment
180
163
679
643
Cost of sales of rental equipment
67
51
224
252
Cost of sales of new equipment, parts and supplies
6
6
24
25
Selling, general and administrative
122
116
480
448
Non-rental depreciation and amortization
35
29
127
112
Interest expense, net
67
62
260
224
Loss on assets held for sale
194
-
194
-
Other expense (income), net
(1
)
(6
)
(2
)
(8
)
Total expenses
994
708
3,277
2,835
Income (loss) before income taxes
(43
)
123
291
447
Income tax provision
(3
)
(32
)
(80
)
(100
)
Net income (loss)
$
(46
)
$
91
$
211
$
347
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
28.4
28.2
28.4
28.5
Diluted
28.4
28.4
28.5
28.7
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(1.62
)
$
3.23
$
7.43
$
12.18
Diluted
$
(1.62
)
$
3.20
$
7.40
$
12.09
HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
83
$
71
Receivables, net of allowances
589
563
Prepaid expenses
47
30
Other current assets
40
47
Current assets held for sale
17
21
Total current assets
776
732
Rental equipment, net
4,225
3,831
Property and equipment, net
554
465
Right-of-use lease assets
852
665
Intangible assets, net
572
467
Goodwill
670
483
Other long-term assets
8
10
Long-term assets held for sale
220
408
Total assets
$
7,877
$
7,061
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current maturities of long-term debt and financing obligations
$
21
$
19
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
39
37
Accounts payable
248
212
Accrued liabilities
239
221
Current liabilities held for sale
15
19
Total current liabilities
562
508
Long-term debt, net
4,069
3,673
Financing obligations, net
101
104
Operating lease liabilities
842
646
Deferred tax liabilities
800
743
Other long term liabilities
47
46
Long-term liabilities held for sale
60
68
Total liabilities
6,481
5,788
Total equity
1,396
1,273
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,877
$
7,061
HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
211
$
347
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of rental equipment
679
643
Depreciation of property and equipment
82
71
Amortization of intangible assets
45
41
Amortization of deferred debt and financing obligations costs
5
4
Stock-based compensation charges
17
18
Provision for receivables allowances
70
65
Loss on assets held for sale
194
-
Deferred taxes
59
89
Gain on sale of rental equipment
(87
)
(94
)
Other
12
1
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(62
)
(98
)
Other assets
(26
)
(22
)
Accounts payable
2
7
Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities
24
14
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,225
1,086
Cash flows from investing activities:
Rental equipment expenditures
(1,048
)
(1,320
)
Proceeds from disposal of rental equipment
288
325
Non-rental capital expenditures
(161
)
(156
)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
10
15
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(600
)
(430
)
Other investing activities
-
(15
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,511
)
(1,581
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
800
-
Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and securitization
2,008
2,127
Repayments on revolving lines of credit and securitization
(2,399
)
(1,387
)
Principal payments under finance lease and financing obligations
(19
)
(16
)
Dividends paid
(77
)
(73
)
Repurchase of common stock
-
(120
)
Other financing activities, net
(14
)
(19
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
299
512
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1
)
-
Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
12
17
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
71
54
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
83
$
71
HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS
Unaudited
(In millions)
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA - EBITDA represents the sum of net income (loss), provision (benefit) for income taxes, interest expense, net, depreciation of rental equipment and non-rental depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus the sum of transaction related costs, restructuring and restructuring related charges, spin-off costs, non-cash stock-based compensation charges, loss on extinguishment of debt (which is included in interest expense, net), impairment charges, gain (loss) on the disposal of a business and certain other items. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not purport to be alternatives to net income as an indicator of operating performance. Additionally, neither measure purports to be an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, as they do not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments and tax payments.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Adjusted EBITDA Margin, calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Total Revenues, is a commonly used profitability ratio.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
$
(46
)
$
91
$
211
$
347
Income tax provision
3
32
80
100
Interest expense, net
67
62
260
224
Depreciation of rental equipment
180
163
679
643
Non-rental depreciation and amortization
35
29
127
112
EBITDA
239
377
1,357
1,426
Non-cash stock-based compensation charges
1
3
17
18
Transaction related costs
2
3
11
8
Loss on assets held for sale
194
-
194
-
Other(1)
2
(1
)
4
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
438
$
382
$
1,583
$
1,452
Total revenues
951
831
3,568
3,282
Adjusted EBITDA
$
438
$
382
$
1,583
$
1,452
Adjusted EBITDA margin
46.1
%
46.0
%
44.4
%
44.2
%
(1) Other consists of restructuring charges and spin-off costs.
HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED REBITDA
EXCLUDING STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT RECONCILIATIONS
Unaudited
(in millions)
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, REBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, REBITDA Margin and REBITDA Flow-Through Excluding Studio Entertainment - Each metric below has been adjusted to exclude the studio entertainment business due to the intent to sell that business and provides the operating performance of the remaining business.
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Herc
Studio
Ex-Studio
Herc
Studio
Ex-Studio
Equipment rental revenue
$
839
$
16
$
823
$
748
$
10
$
738
Total revenues
951
17
934
831
11
820
Total expenses
994
209
785
708
14
694
Income (loss) before income taxes
(43
)
(192
)
149
123
(3
)
126
Income tax (provision) benefit
(3
)
33
(36
)
(32
)
1
(33
)
Net income (loss)
(46
)
(159
)
113
91
(2
)
93
Income tax provision
3
(33
)
36
32
(1
)
33
Interest expense, net
67
-
67
62
-
62
Depreciation of rental equipment
180
-
180
163
-
163
Non-rental depreciation and amortization
35
-
35
29
-
29
EBITDA
239
(192
)
431
377
(3
)
380
Non-cash stock-based compensation charges
1
-
1
3
-
3
Transaction related costs
2
-
2
3
1
2
Loss on assets held for sale
194
194
-
-
-
-
Other
2
-
2
(1
)
(1
)
-
Adjusted EBITDA
438
2
436
382
(3
)
385
Less: Gain (loss) on sales of rental equipment
29
(1
)
30
17
(1
)
18
Less: Gain (loss) on sales of new equipment, parts and supplies
3
-
3
3
-
3
Rental Adjusted EBITDA (REBITDA)
$
406
$
3
$
403
$
362
$
(2
)
$
364
Total revenues
$
951
$
17
$
934
$
831
$
11
$
820
Adjusted EBITDA
$
438
$
2
$
436
$
382
$
(3
)
$
385
Adjusted EBITDA margin
46.1
%
11.8
%
46.7
%
46.0
%
(27.3
)%
47.0
%
Total revenues
$
951
$
17
$
934
$
831
$
11
$
820
Less: Sales of rental equipment
96
-
96
68
-
68
Less: Sales of new equipment, parts and supplies
9
1
8
9
1
8
Equipment rental, service and other revenues
$
846
$
16
$
830
$
754
$
10
$
744
Equipment rental, service and other revenues
$
846
$
16
$
830
$
754
$
10
$
744
Adjusted REBITDA
$
406
$
3
$
403
$
362
$
(2
)
$
364
Adjusted REBITDA Margin
48.0
%
18.8
%
48.6
%
48.0
%
(20.0
)%
48.9
%
HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED REBITDA
EXCLUDING STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT RECONCILIATIONS
Unaudited
(In millions)
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, REBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, REBITDA Margin and REBITDA Flow-Through Excluding Studio Entertainment - Each metric below has been adjusted to exclude the studio entertainment business due to the intent to sell that business and provides the operating performance of the remaining business.
Year Ended
Year Ended
Herc
Studio
Ex-Studio
Herc
Studio
Ex-Studio
Equipment rental revenue
$
3,189
$
87
$
3,102
$
2,870
$
50
$
2,820
Total revenues
3,568
94
3,474
3,282
56
3,226
Total expenses
3,277
268
3,009
2,835
93
2,742
Income (loss) before income taxes
291
(174
)
465
447
(37
)
484
Income tax (provision) benefit
(80
)
26
(106
)
(100
)
8
(108
)
Net income (loss)
211
(148
)
359
347
(29
)
376
Income tax provision
80
(26
)
106
100
(8
)
108
Interest expense, net
260
-
260
224
-
224
Depreciation of rental equipment
679
-
679
643
24
619
Non-rental depreciation and amortization
127
-
127
112
2
110
EBITDA
1,357
(174
)
1,531
1,426
(11
)
1,437
Non-cash stock-based compensation charges
17
-
17
18
-
18
Transaction related costs
11
1
10
8
2
6
Loss on assets held for sale
194
194
-
-
-
-
Other
4
-
4
-
(1
)
1
Adjusted EBITDA
1,583
21
1,562
1,452
(10
)
1,462
Less: Gain (loss) on sales of rental equipment
87
-
87
94
(1
)
95
Less: Gain (loss) on sales of new equipment, parts and supplies
13
2
11
13
1
12
Rental Adjusted EBITDA (REBITDA)
$
1,483
$
19
$
1,464
$
1,345
$
(10
)
$
1,355
Total revenues
$
3,568
$
94
$
3,474
$
3,282
$
56
$
3,226
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,583
$
21
$
1,562
$
1,452
$
(10
)
$
1,462
Adjusted EBITDA margin
44.4
%
22.3
%
45.0
%
44.2
%
(17.9
)%
45.3
%
Total revenues
$
3,568
$
94
$
3,474
$
3,282
$
56
$
3,226
Less: Sales of rental equipment
311
1
310
346
1
345
Less: Sales of new equipment, parts and supplies
37
5
32
38
2
36
Equipment rental, service and other revenues
$
3,220
$
88
$
3,132
$
2,898
$
53
$
2,845
Equipment rental, service and other revenues
$
3,220
$
88
$
3,132
$
2,898
$
53
$
2,845
Adjusted REBITDA
$
1,483
$
19
$
1,464
$
1,345
$
(10
)
$
1,355
Adjusted REBITDA Margin
46.1
%
21.6
%
46.7
%
46.4
%
(18.9
)%
47.6
%
HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
Unaudited
(In millions)
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share - Adjusted Net Income represents the sum of net income (loss), restructuring and restructuring related charges, spin-off costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, impairment charges, transaction related costs, gain (loss) on the disposal of a business and certain other items. Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share are important measures to evaluate our results of operations between periods on a more comparable basis and to help investors analyze underlying trends in our business, evaluate the performance of our business both on an absolute basis and relative to our peers and the broader market, provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and operational strength of our business.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
$
(46
)
$
91
$
211
$
347
Transaction related costs
2
3
11
8
Loss on assets held for sale
194
-
194
-
Other(1)
2
(1
)
4
-
Tax impact of adjustments(2)
(50
)
(1
)
(53
)
(2
)
Adjusted net income
$
102
$
92
$
367
$
353
Diluted shares outstanding
28.5
28.4
28.5
28.7
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
$
3.58
$
3.24
$
12.88
$
12.30
(1) Other consists of restructuring charges and spin-off costs.
(2) The tax rate applied for adjustments is 25.5% and reflects the statutory rates in the applicable entities.
HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
FREE CASH FLOW
Unaudited
(In millions)
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less rental equipment expenditures and non-rental capital expenditures, plus proceeds from disposal of rental equipment, proceeds from disposal of property and equipment, and other investing activities. Free cash flow is used by management in analyzing the Company's ability to service and repay its debt, fund potential acquisitions and to forecast future periods. However, this measure does not represent funds available for investment or other discretionary uses since it does not deduct cash used to service debt or for other non-discretionary expenditures.
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,225
$
1,086
Rental equipment expenditures
(1,048
)
(1,320
)
Proceeds from disposal of rental equipment
288
325
Net rental equipment expenditures
(760
)
(995
)
Non-rental capital expenditures
(161
)
(156
)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
10
15
Other
-
(15
)
Free cash flow
$
314
$
(65
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(600
)
(430
)
Increase in net debt, excluding financing activities
$
(286
)
$
(495
)
