Key Highlights:

Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.58; Core EPS of $2.32 and 2024 GAAP EPS of $3.14; Core EPS of $5.10

Revenue up 16% for Q4 and 12% for 2024; net revenue up 18% for Q4 and 14% for 2024

Resilient Business (1) net revenue increased 16% for Q4 and 14% for 2024

net revenue increased 16% for Q4 and 14% for 2024 $1.7 billion net cash flow from operations and $1.5 billion free cash flow for all of 2024

Repurchased more than $800 million worth of shares since the end of third-quarter 2024

Expect to achieve 2025 Core EPS of $5.80 to $6.10 - reflecting mid-teens growth at the midpoint

" The fourth quarter was CBRE's best quarter ever for core earnings and free cash flow with broad strength across our business," said Bob Sulentic, CBRE's chair and chief executive officer. " We also made significant progress in executing our strategy, positioning CBRE to continue delivering double-digit earnings growth on an enduring basis."

" Our confidence in CBRE's future has never been higher, as evidenced by the more than $800 million worth of shares we repurchased since the end of the third quarter," Mr. Sulentic added. " Despite the strong appreciation of our shares over the past year, we believe the market is undervaluing our business relative to both its growth profile and dramatically enhanced resiliency."

Among the company's notable strategic gains are integrating CBRE's project management capabilities into Turner & Townsend, its subsidiary, and acquiring full ownership of Industrious, a provider of premium flexible workplace solutions. As a result of these moves, the company will establish new business segments this year: Building Operations & Experience, comprised of enterprise and local facilities management and property management, which will include flexible workplace solutions, and Project Management, consisting of the combined Turner & Townsend/CBRE project management business. Historical non-GAAP financial information for the new segments is presented at the end of this press release. The company will provide historical quarterly financial information by lines of business based on the new segments prior to releasing Q1 2025 financial results.

Consolidated Financial Results Overview

The following table presents highlights of CBRE performance (dollars in millions, except per share data; totals may not add due to rounding):

% Change % Change Q4 2024 Q4 2023 USD LC (2) FY 2024 FY 2023 USD LC (2) Operating Results Revenue $ 10,404 $ 8,950 16.2 % 15.5 % $ 35,767 $ 31,949 12.0 % 12.0 % Net revenue (3) 6,134 5,187 18.3 % 17.4 % 20,868 18,276 14.2 % 14.2 % GAAP net income 487 477 2.1 % 2.1 % 968 986 (1.8 )% (0.2 )% GAAP EPS 1.58 1.55 1.9 % 1.9 % 3.14 3.15 (0.3 )% 1.3 % Core adjusted net income (4) 712 426 67.1 % 67.1 % 1,571 1,199 31.0 % 32.3 % Core EBITDA (5) 1,086 737 47.4 % 45.6 % 2,704 2,209 22.4 % 22.4 % Core EPS (4) 2.32 1.38 68.1 % 68.1 % 5.10 3.84 32.8 % 34.1 % Cash Flow Results Cash flow provided by operations $ 1,340 $ 853 57.1 % $ 1,708 $ 480 NM Add: Gain on disposition of real estate 130 10 NM 142 27 NM Less: Capital expenditures 93 94 (1.1 )% 307 305 0.7 % Free cash flow (6) $ 1,377 $ 769 79.1 % $ 1,543 $ 202 NM

Advisory Services Segment

The following table presents highlights of the Advisory Services segment performance (dollars in millions; totals may not add due to rounding):

% Change Q4 2024 Q4 2023 USD LC Revenue $ 3,088 $ 2,591 19.2 % 18.8 % Net revenue 3,061 2,567 19.2 % 18.8 % Segment operating profit (7) 674 502 34.3 % 34.3 % Segment operating profit on revenue margin (8) 21.8 % 19.4 % 2.4 pts 2.6 pts Segment operating profit on net revenue margin (8) 22.0 % 19.5 % 2.5 pts 2.6 pts

Note: all percent changes cited are vs. fourth-quarter 2023, except where noted.

Leasing

Global leasing revenue increased 15% (same local currency), in line with expectations.

The Americas was strong, with leasing revenue up 15% (same local currency), driven by an 18% increase in the United States.

Growth was especially strong in Asia-Pacific (APAC), where leasing revenue surged 22% (21% local currency).

Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) leasing revenue rose 9% (6% local currency).

Office leasing revenue growth was strong in every global region, paced by a 28% gain in the United States. Occupiers are increasingly comfortable making long-term decisions given improved return-to-office momentum and a healthy economic outlook. While major gateway markets showed continued strength, other large markets like Dallas, Atlanta and Seattle grew even faster, and certain smaller Midwest markets picked up considerably.

Capital Markets

Growth was very strong for both property sales and loan origination activity around the world.

Global property sales revenue growth accelerated to 35% (34% local currency), above expectations.

In the Americas, property sales revenue jumped 30% (31% local currency). The United States led the way with 37% growth, with strength across all major asset classes.

Property sales revenue also increased strongly in both EMEA, up 53% (51% local currency), and APAC, up 29% (27% local currency).

Mortgage origination revenue rose 37% (same local currency). Growth was fueled by a 76% increase in loan origination fees, partly offset by lower escrow income. This reflected a strong pickup in loan origination volume across financing sources, most notably from Government-Sponsored Enterprises and banks.

Other Advisory Business Lines

Property management net revenue rose 16% (same local currency), driven by the United States, reflecting the addition of the Brookfield office portfolio.

Loan servicing revenue increased 6% (5% local currency). The servicing portfolio ended 2024 at approximately $433 billion, up 5% for the year.

Valuations revenue increased 7% (6% local currency), led by the United States.

Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) Segment

The following table presents highlights of the GWS segment performance (dollars in millions; totals may not add due to rounding):

% Change Q4 2024 Q4 2023 USD LC Revenue $ 7,042 $ 6,103 15.4 % 14.6 % Net revenue 2,799 2,363 18.5 % 17.4 % Segment operating profit 393 292 34.6 % 33.2 % Segment operating profit on revenue margin 5.6 % 4.8 % 0.8 pts 0.8 pts Segment operating profit on net revenue margin 14.0 % 12.4 % 1.6 pts 1.6 pts

Note: all percent changes cited are vs. fourth-quarter 2023, except where noted.

Facilities management net revenue increased 24% (23% local currency), with strength across the enterprise and local businesses. Growth has been particularly strong in the technology, industrial, data center and healthcare sectors.

Project management net revenue rose 9% (7% local currency). Turner & Townsend's revenue rose 20% (17% local currency) with particular strength in North America and the UK, led by growth in Real Estate and Infrastructure.

Margin on net revenue improved 160 basis points from fourth-quarter 2023 and 30 basis points for all of 2024, reflecting cost efforts and a focus on contract profitability.

Real Estate Investments (REI) Segment

The following table presents highlights of the REI segment performance (dollars in millions):

% Change Q4 2024 Q4 2023 USD LC Revenue $ 275 $ 262 5.0 % 3.1 % Segment operating profit 150 68 120.6 % 120.6 %

Note: all percent changes cited are vs. fourth-quarter 2023, except where noted.

Real Estate Development

Global development operating profit (9) climbed to $123 million from $27 million in last year's fourth quarter. The company monetized significant assets prior to year-end, most prominently several data center development sites.

climbed to $123 million from $27 million in last year's fourth quarter. The company monetized significant assets prior to year-end, most prominently several data center development sites. The in-process portfolio ended 2024 at $18.8 billion, up $3.0 billion for the year. The pipeline increased $0.4 billion during 2024 to end the year at $13.7 billion.

Investment Management

Revenue edged up 1% (down 1% local currency).

As expected, investment management operating profit (9) was down for the quarter, totaling approximately $27 million. The decline was partly driven by a ramp up of costs in anticipation of increased capital raising.

was down for the quarter, totaling approximately $27 million. The decline was partly driven by a ramp up of costs in anticipation of increased capital raising. Assets Under Management (AUM) totaled $146.2 billion, a decrease of $1.3 billion for the year, mostly attributable to adverse foreign currency movement. Absent currency effects, AUM was up more than $2 billion for the year.

Core Corporate Segment

Core corporate operating loss increased by approximately $7 million versus prior-year fourth quarter, driven by higher incentive compensation, reflecting improved business performance.

Capital Allocation Overview

Free Cash Flow - During the fourth quarter, free cash flow improved significantly to $1.4 billion. This reflected cash provided by operating activities of $1.5 billion (including the gain on sale of real estate assets), adjusted for total capital expenditures of $93 million. For all of 2024, free cash flow totaled more than $1.5 billion and free cash flow conversion improved to almost 100%, exceeding the target range of 75% to 85%.

- During the fourth quarter, free cash flow improved significantly to $1.4 billion. This reflected cash provided by operating activities of $1.5 billion (including the gain on sale of real estate assets), adjusted for total capital expenditures of $93 million. For all of 2024, free cash flow totaled more than $1.5 billion and free cash flow conversion improved to almost 100%, exceeding the target range of 75% to 85%. Stock Repurchase Program - The company has repurchased approximately 6.05 million shares for $806 million ($133.32 average price per share) since the end of third-quarter 2024. There was more than $5.5 billion remaining under the company's authorized stock repurchase program as of February 11, 2025.

- The company has repurchased approximately 6.05 million shares for $806 million ($133.32 average price per share) since the end of third-quarter 2024. There was more than $5.5 billion remaining under the company's authorized stock repurchase program as of February 11, 2025. Acquisitions and Investments - The company did not make any material acquisitions during the fourth quarter.

Leverage and Financing Overview

Leverage - CBRE's net leverage ratio (net debt (10) to trailing twelve-month core EBITDA) was 0.93x as of December 31, 2024, which is substantially below the company's primary debt covenant of 4.25x. The net leverage ratio is computed as follows (dollars in millions):

As of December 31, 2024 Total debt $ 3,635 Less: Cash (11) 1,114 Net debt (10) $ 2,521 Divided by: Trailing twelve-month Core EBITDA $ 2,704 Net leverage ratio 0.93x

Liquidity - As of December 31, 2024, the company had approximately $4.4 billion of total liquidity, consisting of $1.1 billion in cash, plus the ability to borrow an aggregate of approximately $3.3 billion under its revolving credit facilities and commercial paper program, net of any outstanding letters of credit.

Conference Call Details

The company's fourth quarter earnings webcast and conference call will be held today, Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors are encouraged to access the webcast via this link, or they can click this link beginning at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time for automated access to the conference call.

Alternatively, investors may dial into the conference call using these operator-assisted phone numbers: 877.407.8037 (U.S.) or 201.689.8037 (International). A replay of the call will be available starting at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 13, 2025. The replay is accessible by dialing 877.660.6853 (U.S.) or 201.612.7415 (International) and using the access code: 13750845#. A transcript of the call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.cbre.com.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2024 revenue). The company has more than 140,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Safe Harbor and Footnotes

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the economic outlook, the company's future growth momentum, operations and business outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the company's actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested in forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of them to reflect actual results, any changes in expectations or any change in events. If the company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: disruptions in general economic, political and regulatory conditions and significant public health events, particularly in geographies or industry sectors where our business may be concentrated; volatility or adverse developments in the securities, capital or credit markets, interest rate increases and conditions affecting the value of real estate assets, inside and outside the United States; poor performance of real estate investments or other conditions that negatively impact clients' willingness to make real estate or long-term contractual commitments and the cost and availability of capital for investment in real estate; foreign currency fluctuations and changes in currency restrictions, trade sanctions and import/export and transfer pricing rules; our ability to compete globally, or in specific geographic markets or business segments that are material to us; our ability to identify, acquire and integrate accretive businesses; costs and potential future capital requirements relating to businesses we may acquire; integration challenges arising out of companies we may acquire; increases in unemployment and general slowdowns in commercial activity; trends in pricing and risk assumption for commercial real estate services; the effect of significant changes in capitalization rates across different property types; a reduction by companies in their reliance on outsourcing for their commercial real estate needs, which would affect our revenues and operating performance; client actions to restrain project spending and reduce outsourced staffing levels; our ability to further diversify our revenue model to offset cyclical economic trends in the commercial real estate industry; our ability to attract new user and investor clients; our ability to retain major clients and renew related contracts; our ability to leverage our global services platform to maximize and sustain long-term cash flow; our ability to continue investing in our platform and client service offerings; our ability to maintain expense discipline; the emergence of disruptive business models and technologies; negative publicity or harm to our brand and reputation; the failure by third parties to comply with service level agreements or regulatory or legal requirements; the ability of our investment management business to maintain and grow assets under management and achieve desired investment returns for our investors, and any potential related litigation, liabilities or reputational harm possible if we fail to do so; our ability to manage fluctuations in net earnings and cash flow, which could result from poor performance in our investment programs, including our participation as a principal in real estate investments; the ability of our indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CBRE Capital Markets, Inc. to periodically amend, or replace, on satisfactory terms, the agreements for its warehouse lines of credit; declines in lending activity of U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises, regulatory oversight of such activity and our mortgage servicing revenue from the commercial real estate mortgage market; changes in U.S. and international law and regulatory environments (including relating to anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, trade sanctions, tariffs, currency controls and other trade control laws), particularly in Asia, Africa, Russia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, due to the level of political instability in those regions; litigation and its financial and reputational risks to us; our exposure to liabilities in connection with real estate advisory and property management activities and our ability to procure sufficient insurance coverage on acceptable terms; our ability to retain, attract and incentivize key personnel; our ability to manage organizational challenges associated with our size; liabilities under guarantees, or for construction defects, that we incur in our development services business; our leverage under our debt instruments as well as the limited restrictions therein on our ability to incur additional debt, and the potential increased borrowing costs to us from a credit-ratings downgrade; our and our employees' ability to execute on, and adapt to, information technology strategies and trends; cybersecurity threats or other threats to our information technology networks, including the potential misappropriation of assets or sensitive information, corruption of data or operational disruption; our ability to comply with laws and regulations related to our global operations, including real estate licensure, tax, labor and employment laws and regulations, fire and safety building requirements and regulations, as well as data privacy and protection regulations and sustainability matters, and the anti-corruption laws and trade sanctions of the U.S. and other countries; changes in applicable tax or accounting requirements; any inability for us to implement and maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; the effect of implementation of new accounting rules and standards or the impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; and the performance of our equity investments in companies we do not control.

Additional information concerning factors that may influence the company's financial information is discussed under "Risk Factors," " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," " Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" and "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024, as well as in the company's press releases and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Such filings are available publicly and may be obtained on the company's website at www.cbre.com or upon written request from CBRE's Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@cbre.com.

The terms "net revenue," "core adjusted net income," "core EBITDA," "core EPS," "business line operating profit (loss)," "segment operating profit on revenue margin," " segment operating profit on net revenue margin," "net debt" and "free cash flow," all of which CBRE uses in this press release, are non-GAAP financial measures under SEC guidelines, and you should refer to the footnotes below as well as the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section in this press release for a further explanation of these measures. We have also included in that section reconciliations of these measures in specific periods to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP for those periods.

Totals may not sum in tables in millions included in this release due to rounding.

Note: We have not reconciled the (non-GAAP) core earnings per share forward-looking guidance included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to costs related to acquisitions, carried interest incentive compensation and financing costs, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

(1) Resilient businesses include the facilities management, project management, loan servicing, valuation, property management, and recurring investment management fees. (2) Local currency percentage change is calculated by comparing current-period results at prior-period exchange rates versus prior-period results. (3) Net revenue is gross revenue less costs largely associated with subcontracted vendor work performed for clients. These costs are reimbursable by clients and generally have no margin. (4) Core adjusted net income and core earnings per diluted share (or core EPS) exclude the effect of select items from GAAP net income and GAAP earnings per diluted share as well as adjust the provision for income taxes and impact on non-controlling interest for such charges. Adjustments during the periods presented included non-cash depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions and restructuring activities, certain carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue, the impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the acquisition of Telford Homes plc in 2019 (the Telford acquisition) (purchase accounting) that were sold in the period, costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring, write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt, integration and other costs related to acquisitions, asset impairments, provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts, costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives, and a one-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired. It also removes the fair value changes and related tax impact of certain strategic non-core non-controlling equity investments that are not directly related to our business segments (including venture capital "VC" related investments). (5) Core EBITDA represents earnings, inclusive of non-controlling interest, before net interest expense, write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, asset impairments, adjustments related to certain carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue, fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in the period, costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring, integration and other costs related to acquisitions, provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts, costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives, and a one-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired. It also removes the fair value changes, on a pre-tax basis, of certain strategic non-core non-controlling equity investments that are not directly related to our business segments (including venture capital "VC" related investments). (6) Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow provided by operations, plus gain on sale of real estate assets, less capital expenditures (reflected in the investing section of the consolidated statement of cash flows). We have adjusted the definition of free cash flow to include the gain on sale of real estate assets to reflect the net impact on the company's cash flows related to real estate investment and development activities. (7) Segment operating profit is the measure reported to the chief operating decision maker (CODM) for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to each segment and assessing performance of each segment. Segment operating profit represents earnings, inclusive of non-controlling interest, before net interest expense, write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and asset impairments, as well as adjustments related to the following: certain carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue, fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in the period, costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring, integration and other costs related to acquisitions, provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts, costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives, and a one-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired. (8) Segment operating profit on revenue and net revenue margins represent segment operating profit divided by revenue and net revenue, respectively. (9) Represents line of business profitability/losses, as adjusted. (10) Net debt is calculated as total debt (excluding non-recourse debt) less cash and cash equivalents. (11) Cash represents cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash).

CBRE GROUP, INC. OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023 (in millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Net revenue $ 6,134 $ 5,187 $ 20,868 $ 18,276 Pass-through costs also recognized as revenue 4,270 3,763 14,899 13,673 Total revenue 10,404 8,950 35,767 31,949 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 8,290 7,093 28,811 25,675 Operating, administrative and other 1,473 1,207 5,011 4,562 Depreciation and amortization 177 156 674 622 Total costs and expenses 9,940 8,456 34,496 30,859 Gain on disposition of real estate 130 10 142 27 Operating income 594 504 1,413 1,117 Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiaries 58 128 (19 ) 248 Other income 14 39 39 61 Interest expense, net of interest income 53 40 215 149 Income before provision for income taxes 613 631 1,218 1,277 Provision for income taxes 112 136 182 250 Net income 501 495 1,036 1,027 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 14 18 68 41 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 487 $ 477 $ 968 $ 986 Basic income per share: Net income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 1.60 $ 1.56 $ 3.16 $ 3.20 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic income per share 304,638,633 304,728,400 305,859,458 308,430,080 Diluted income per share: Net income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 1.58 $ 1.55 $ 3.14 $ 3.15 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share 307,299,709 308,526,651 308,033,612 312,550,942 Core EBITDA $ 1,086 $ 737 $ 2,704 $ 2,209

CBRE GROUP, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 (in millions, totals may not add due to rounding) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Advisory Services Global Workplace Solutions Real Estate Investments Corporate (1) Total Core Other Total Consolidated Revenue: Net revenue $ 3,061 $ 2,799 $ 275 $ (1 ) $ 6,134 $ - $ 6,134 Pass-through costs also recognized as revenue 27 4,243 - - 4,270 - 4,270 Total revenue 3,088 7,042 275 (1 ) 10,404 - 10,404 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 1,872 6,333 63 22 8,290 - 8,290 Operating, administrative and other 570 347 276 280 1,473 - 1,473 Depreciation and amortization 70 90 3 14 177 - 177 Total costs and expenses 2,512 6,770 342 316 9,940 - 9,940 Gain on disposition of real estate - - 130 - 130 - 130 Operating income (loss) 576 272 63 (317 ) 594 - 594 Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiaries - 1 88 - 89 (31 ) 58 Other income 2 1 - 5 8 6 14 Add-back: Depreciation and amortization 70 90 3 14 177 - 177 Adjustments: Carried interest incentive compensation reversal to align with the timing of associated revenue - - (4 ) - (4 ) - (4 ) Integration and other costs related to acquisitions - 4 - 59 63 - 63 Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives 26 25 - 71 122 - 122 Charges related to indirect tax audits and settlements - - - 37 37 - 37 Total segment operating profit (loss) $ 674 $ 393 $ 150 $ (131 ) $ (25 ) $ 1,061 Core EBITDA $ 1,086

_______________

(1) Includes elimination of inter-segment revenue.

CBRE GROUP, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS-(CONTINUED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 (in millions, totals may not add due to rounding) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Advisory Services Global Workplace Solutions Real Estate Investments Corporate (1) Total Core Other Total Consolidated Revenue: Net revenue $ 2,567 $ 2,363 $ 262 $ (6 ) $ 5,187 $ - $ 5,187 Pass-through costs also recognized as revenue 23 3,740 - - 3,763 - 3,763 Total revenue 2,591 6,103 262 (6 ) 8,950 - 8,950 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 1,533 5,503 53 4 7,093 - 7,093 Operating, administrative and other 560 310 202 135 1,207 - 1,207 Depreciation and amortization 73 65 3 15 156 - 156 Total costs and expenses 2,166 5,878 258 154 8,456 - 8,456 Gain on disposition of real estate - - 10 - 10 - 10 Operating income (loss) 425 225 14 (160 ) 504 - 504 Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 1 - 56 - 57 71 128 Other income 31 - - 3 34 5 39 Add-back: Depreciation and amortization 73 65 3 15 156 - 156 Adjustments: Carried interest incentive compensation reversal to align with the timing of associated revenue - - (5 ) - (5 ) - (5 ) Integration and other costs related to acquisitions - 2 - - 2 - 2 Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring - - - 9 9 - 9 Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives 5 - - 9 14 - 14 One-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired (34 ) - - - (34 ) - (34 ) Total segment operating profit (loss) $ 502 $ 292 $ 68 $ (124 ) $ 76 $ 813 Core EBITDA $ 737

_____________

(1) Includes elimination of inter-segment revenue.

CBRE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,114 $ 1,265 Restricted cash 107 106 Receivables, net 7,005 6,370 Warehouse receivables (1) 561 675 Contract assets 400 443 Prepaid expenses 332 333 Income taxes receivable 130 159 Other current assets 321 315 Total Current Assets 9,970 9,666 Property and equipment, net 914 907 Goodwill 5,621 5,129 Other intangible assets, net 2,298 2,081 Operating lease assets 1,198 1,030 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,295 1,374 Non-current contract assets 89 75 Real estate under development 505 300 Non-current income taxes receivable 75 78 Deferred tax assets, net 538 361 Other assets, net 1,880 1,547 Total Assets $ 24,383 $ 22,548 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,102 $ 3,562 Compensation and employee benefits payable 1,419 1,459 Accrued bonus and profit sharing 1,695 1,556 Operating lease liabilities 200 242 Contract liabilities 375 298 Income taxes payable 209 217 Warehouse lines of credit (which fund loans that U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises have committed to purchase) (1) 552 666 Revolving credit facility 132 - Other short-term borrowings 222 16 Current maturities of long-term debt 36 9 Other current liabilities 345 218 Total Current Liabilities 9,287 8,243 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 3,245 2,804 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,307 1,089 Non-current income taxes payable - 30 Non-current tax liabilities 160 157 Deferred tax liabilities, net 247 255 Other liabilities 945 903 Total Liabilities 15,191 13,481 Equity: CBRE Group, Inc. Stockholders' Equity: Class A common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital - - Accumulated earnings 9,567 9,188 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,159 ) (924 ) Total CBRE Group, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 8,411 8,267 Non-controlling interests 781 800 Total Equity 9,192 9,067 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 24,383 $ 22,548

_____________

(1) Represents loan receivables, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under related warehouse line of credit facilities.

CBRE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,036 $ 1,027 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 674 622 Gains related to mortgage servicing rights, premiums on loan sales and sales of other assets (162 ) (102 ) Gain on disposition of real estate assets (142 ) (27 ) Net compensation expense for equity awards 146 96 Equity loss (income) from unconsolidated subsidiaries 19 (248 ) Other non-cash adjustments to net income 8 (18 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated subsidiaries 132 256 Proceeds from sale of mortgage loans 12,817 9,714 Origination of mortgage loans (12,668 ) (9,905 ) (Decrease) increase in warehouse lines of credit (114 ) 218 Purchase of equity securities (51 ) (15 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities 76 14 (Increase) decrease in real estate under development (6 ) 81 Increase in receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets (including contract and lease assets) (572 ) (860 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (including contract and lease liabilities) 538 22 Increase (decrease) in compensation and employee benefits payable and accrued bonus and profit sharing 206 (173 ) Increase in net income taxes receivable/payable (8 ) (97 ) Other operating activities, net (221 ) (125 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,708 480 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (307 ) (305 ) Acquisition of businesses, including net assets acquired, intangibles and goodwill, net of cash acquired (1,067 ) (203 ) Contributions to unconsolidated subsidiaries (136 ) (127 ) Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries 91 54 Acquisition and development of real estate assets (389 ) (171 ) Proceeds from disposition of real estate assets 235 77 Other investing activities, net 59 (6 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,514 ) (681 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 4,173 4,006 Repayment of revolving credit facility (4,041 ) (4,184 ) Proceeds from commercial paper 175 - Proceeds from senior term loans - 748 Repayment of senior term loans (9 ) (437 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 495 975 Repurchase of common stock (627 ) (665 ) Acquisition of businesses (cash paid for acquisitions more than three months after purchase date) (281 ) (145 ) Units repurchased for payment of taxes on equity awards (105 ) (72 ) Other financing activities, net (1 ) (72 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (221 ) 154 Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (123 ) 13 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (150 ) (34 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, AT BEGINNING OF YEAR 1,371 1,405 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, AT END OF YEAR $ 1,221 $ 1,371 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 396 $ 191 Income tax payments, net $ 467 $ 467 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Deferred and/or contingent consideration $ 19 $ 54

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC guidelines:

(i) Net revenue (ii) Core EBITDA (iii) Business line operating profit/loss (iv) Segment operating profit on revenue and net revenue margins (v) Free cash flow (vi) Net debt (vii) Core net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. stockholders, as adjusted (which we also refer to as "core adjusted net income") (viii) Core EPS

These measures are not recognized measurements under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use these measures in addition to, and not as an alternative for, their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Our management generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance and for other discretionary purposes. The company believes these measures provide a more complete understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of current results to prior periods and may be useful for investors to analyze our financial performance because they eliminate the impact of selected charges that may obscure trends in the underlying performance of our business. The company further uses certain of these measures, and believes that they are useful to investors, for purposes described below.

With respect to net revenue, net revenue is gross revenue less costs largely associated with subcontracted vendor work performed for clients. We believe that investors may find this measure useful to analyze the company's overall financial performance because it excludes costs reimbursable by clients that generally have no margin, and as such provides greater visibility into the underlying performance of our business.

With respect to Core EBITDA, business line operating profit/loss, and segment operating profit on revenue and net revenue margins, the company believes that investors may find these measures useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because their calculations generally eliminate the accounting effects of acquisitions, which would include impairment charges of goodwill and intangibles created from acquisitions, the effects of financings and income tax and the accounting effects of capital spending. All of these measures may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In the case of Core EBITDA, this measure is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use because it does not consider cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The Core EBITDA measure calculated herein may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our credit facilities and debt instruments, which amounts are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges and are used by us to determine compliance with financial covenants therein and our ability to engage in certain activities, such as incurring additional debt. The company also uses segment operating profit and core EPS as significant components when measuring our operating performance under our employee incentive compensation programs.

With respect to free cash flow, the company believes that investors may find this measure useful to analyze the cash flow generated from operations and real estate investment and development activities after accounting for cash outflows to support operations and capital expenditures. With respect to net debt, the company believes that investors use this measure when calculating the company's net leverage ratio.

With respect to core EBITDA, core EPS and core adjusted net income, the company believes that investors may find these measures useful to analyze the underlying performance of operations without the impact of strategic non-core equity investments (Altus Power, Inc. and certain other investments) that are not directly related to our business segments. These can be volatile and are often non-cash in nature.

Core net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. stockholders, as adjusted (or core adjusted net income), and core EPS, are calculated as follows (in millions, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 487 $ 477 $ 968 $ 986 Adjustments: Non-cash depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions 54 38 199 167 Interest expense related to indirect tax audits and settlements 5 - 16 - Impact of adjustments on non-controlling interest (6 ) (6 ) (18 ) (33 ) Net fair value adjustments on strategic non-core investments 25 (76 ) 117 (32 ) Carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue (4 ) (5 ) 8 (7 ) Integration and other costs related to acquisitions 63 2 93 62 Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring - 9 2 13 Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives 122 14 259 159 Impact of fair value non-cash adjustments related to unconsolidated equity investments - - 9 - Provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts - - 33 - Charges related to indirect tax audits and settlements 37 - 76 - One-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired - (34 ) - (34 ) Tax impact of adjusted items, tax benefit attributable to legal entity restructuring, and strategic non-core investments (71 ) 7 (191 ) (82 ) Core net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc., as adjusted $ 712 $ 426 $ 1,571 $ 1,199 Core diluted income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc., as adjusted $ 2.32 $ 1.38 $ 5.10 $ 3.84 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share 307,299,709 308,526,651 308,033,612 312,550,942

Core EBITDA is calculated as follows (in millions, totals may not add due to rounding):

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 487 $ 477 $ 968 $ 986 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 14 18 68 41 Net income 501 495 1,036 1,027 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 177 156 674 622 Interest expense, net of interest income 53 40 215 149 Provision for income taxes 112 136 182 250 Carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue (4 ) (5 ) 8 (7 ) Integration and other costs related to acquisitions 63 2 93 62 Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring - 9 2 13 Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives 122 14 259 159 Impact of fair value non-cash adjustments related to unconsolidated equity investments - - 9 - Provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts - - 33 - Charges related to indirect tax audits and settlements 37 - 76 - One-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired - (34 ) - (34 ) Net fair value adjustments on strategic non-core investments 25 (76 ) 117 (32 ) Core EBITDA $ 1,086 $ 737 $ 2,704 $ 2,209

Revenue includes client reimbursed pass-through costs largely associated with employees that are dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted vendor work performed for clients. Reimbursement related to subcontracted vendor work generally has no margin and has been excluded from net revenue. Reconciliations are shown below (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated Revenue $ 10,404 $ 8,950 $ 35,767 $ 31,949 Less: Pass-through costs also recognized as revenue 4,270 3,763 14,899 13,673 Net revenue $ 6,134 $ 5,187 $ 20,868 $ 18,276 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Property Management Revenue Revenue $ 603 $ 519 $ 2,222 $ 1,928 Less: Pass-through costs also recognized as revenue 27 23 99 88 Net revenue $ 576 $ 496 $ 2,123 $ 1,840 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GWS Revenue Revenue $ 7,042 $ 6,103 $ 25,140 $ 22,515 Less: Pass-through costs also recognized as revenue 4,243 3,740 14,800 13,585 Net revenue $ 2,799 $ 2,363 $ 10,340 $ 8,930 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Facilities Management Revenue Revenue $ 4,664 $ 3,995 $ 17,227 $ 15,205 Less: Pass-through costs also recognized as revenue 2,786 2,479 10,320 9,399 Net revenue $ 1,878 $ 1,516 $ 6,907 $ 5,806 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Project Management Revenue Revenue $ 2,378 $ 2,108 $ 7,913 $ 7,310 Less: Pass-through costs also recognized as revenue 1,457 1,261 4,480 4,186 Net revenue $ 921 $ 847 $ 3,433 $ 3,124

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue from Resilient Business lines Revenue $ 8,089 $ 7,046 $ 28,981 $ 26,015 Less: Pass-through costs also recognized as revenue 4,270 3,763 14,899 13,673 Net revenue $ 3,819 $ 3,283 $ 14,082 $ 12,342

Below represents a reconciliation of REI business line operating profitability/loss to REI segment operating profit (in millions):

Three Months Ended December 31, Real Estate Investments 2024 2023 Investment management operating profit $ 27 $ 42 Global real estate development operating profit 123 27 Segment overhead (and related adjustments) - (1 ) Real estate investments segment operating profit $ 150 $ 68

Supplemental Non-GAAP Segment Financial Information

In early January 2025, we combined our project management business with our Turner & Townsend subsidiary and will publicly report financial results for a fourth business segment, Project Management, beginning in the first quarter of 2025. In early January 2025, we also acquired the remaining equity interest in Industrious, a provider of premium flexible workplace solutions, and will establish a new business segment, Building Operations & Experience, in 2025, comprised of enterprise and local facilities management and property management, which will include flexible workplace solutions. Our four business segments beginning in 2025 will be (1) Advisory Services; (2) Building Operations & Experience; (3) Project Management; and (4) Real Estate Investments.

The following tables have been presented as Supplemental Non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with a view of historical results based on the new reportable segment structure. These results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP, as our CEO continued to manage our business based on our historical segments through December 31, 2024. Management believes that this financial information is meaningful to investors as it reflects performance trends over time of the new four reportable segments. Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, comparative segment disclosures will be recast to reflect the new presentation. Accordingly, in addition to presenting our results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP, the tables below present results for years ended December 2024, 2023 and 2022 with the new reportable segments. The company will provide historical quarterly financial information by lines of business based on the new segments prior to releasing Q1 2025 financial results.

CBRE GROUP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, totals may not add due to rounding) (Unaudited) The following tables highlight Non-GAAP Financial Information based on the new segments (dollars in millions; totals may not add due to rounding): Year Ended December 31, 2024 Advisory Services Building Operations & Experience Project Management Real Estate Investments Corporate, other and eliminations (1) Consolidated Net revenue $ 7,668 $ 9,040 $ 3,139 $ 1,038 $ (17 ) $ 20,868 Pass-through costs also recognized as revenue 61 11,168 3,670 - - 14,899 Total revenue 7,729 20,208 6,809 1,038 (17 ) 35,767 Segment operating profit (loss) 1,501 894 500 261 (569 ) 2,587 Segment operating profit on net revenue margin 19.6 % 9.9 % 15.9 % 25.1 % Net fair value adjustments on strategic non-core investments 117 117 Core EBITDA $ 2,704

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Advisory Services Building Operations & Experience Project Management Real Estate Investments Corporate, other and eliminations (1) Consolidated Net revenue $ 6,856 $ 7,630 $ 2,855 $ 952 $ (17 ) $ 18,276 Pass-through costs also recognized as revenue 51 10,177 3,445 - - 13,673 Total revenue 6,907 17,807 6,300 952 (17 ) 31,949 Segment operating profit (loss) 1,226 715 429 239 (368 ) 2,241 Segment operating profit on net revenue margin 17.9 % 9.4 % 15.0 % 25.1 % Net fair value adjustments on strategic non-core investments (32 ) (32 ) Core EBITDA $ 2,209

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Advisory Services Building Operations & Experience Project Management Real Estate Investments Corporate, other and eliminations (1) Consolidated Net revenue $ 8,382 $ 6,867 $ 2,434 $ 1,110 $ (16 ) $ 18,777 Pass-through costs also recognized as revenue 124 10,625 1,302 - - 12,051 Total revenue 8,506 17,492 3,736 1,110 (16 ) 30,828 Segment operating profit (loss) 1,760 688 361 518 (578 ) 2,749 Segment operating profit on net revenue margin 21.0 % 10.0 % 14.8 % 46.7 % Net fair value adjustments on strategic non-core investments 175 175 Core EBITDA $ 2,924

_______________

(1) Includes elimination of inter-segment revenue.

Reconciliation of total reportable segment operating profit and Core EBITDA to net income is as follows (dollars in millions):

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 968 $ 986 $ 1,407 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 68 41 17 Net income 1,036 1,027 1,424 Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income: Depreciation and amortization 674 622 613 Asset impairments - - 59 Interest expense, net of interest income 215 149 69 Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt - - 2 Provision for income taxes 182 250 234 Carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue 8 (7 ) (4 ) Integration and other costs related to acquisitions 93 62 40 Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring 2 13 13 Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives 259 159 118 Impact of fair value non-cash adjustments related to unconsolidated equity investments 9 - - Provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts 33 - 186 Charges related to indirect tax audits and settlements 76 - - One-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired - (34 ) - Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford Acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period - - (5 ) Total segment operating profit $ 2,587 $ 2,241 $ 2,749 Net fair value adjustments on strategic non-core investments 117 (32 ) 175 Core EBITDA $ 2,704 $ 2,209 $ 2,924

