CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt Hotels Corporation ("Hyatt," "the Company," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: H) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. Highlights include:

Comparable system-wide hotels RevPAR growth was 5.0% in the fourth quarter and 4.6% for the full year of 2024, compared to the same periods in 2023

Comparable system-wide all-inclusive resorts Net Package RevPAR growth was 2.9% in the fourth quarter and 4.4% for the full year of 2024

Net rooms growth was 7.8% for the full year of 2024, in line with the full year outlook for 2024

Net income (loss) was $(56) million in the fourth quarter and $1,296 million for the full year of 2024. Adjusted net income was $40 million in the fourth quarter and $375 million for the full year of 2024

Diluted EPS was $(0.58) in the fourth quarter and $12.65 for the full year of 2024. Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.42 in the fourth quarter and $3.66 for the full year of 2024

Adjusted EBITDA was $255 million in the fourth quarter and $1,096 million for the full year of 2024

Pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts was approximately 138,000 rooms

Repurchased approximately 8 million shares of Class A and Class B common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $1,190 million for the full year of 2024, returning $1,250 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

2025 full year comparable system-wide hotels RevPAR growth is projected to increase 2.0% to 4.0% on a constant currency basis, compared to the full year of 2024

2025 full year net rooms growth is projected to be 6.0% to 7.0%, compared to the full year of 2024

2025 full year net income is projected between $190 million and $240 million

2025 full year Adjusted EBITDA is projected between $1,100 million and $1,150 million

Mark S. Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyatt, said, "The purposeful evolution of our business model and strong brand focus has accelerated our network effect benefiting each of our stakeholders. Our fourth quarter results demonstrate the strength of our commercial offerings, as evidenced by the growth of the World of Hyatt loyalty program, which reached approximately 54 million members. Our operating results and industry leading net rooms growth allowed us to achieve record levels of gross fees while returning over $1.2 billion to shareholders in 2024."

Fourth Quarter Results and Highlights

(in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change (%) Management and franchising $ 219 $ 205 7.2 % Owned and leased 57 90 (36.5 )% Distribution 20 6 199.6 % Overhead (41 ) (52 ) 21.8 % Eliminations - - (51.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 255 $ 249 2.4 %

Adjusted EBITDA increased 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, when adjusted for the net impact of asset sales.

Management and franchising : Results reflected strong business and leisure transient travel while group demand during the fourth quarter was impacted by the shift of the Jewish holidays and the U.S. election in November. In the United States, performance was driven by the continued recovery in business transient travel. Greater China hotels RevPAR growth was flat to last year, a significant improvement from third quarter 2024 results as business transient travel benefited Mainland China hotels. International inbound travel continues to be a driver of growth in Asia Pacific excluding Greater China.

: Results reflected strong business and leisure transient travel while group demand during the fourth quarter was impacted by the shift of the Jewish holidays and the U.S. election in November. In the United States, performance was driven by the continued recovery in business transient travel. Greater China hotels RevPAR growth was flat to last year, a significant improvement from third quarter 2024 results as business transient travel benefited Mainland China hotels. International inbound travel continues to be a driver of growth in Asia Pacific excluding Greater China. Owned and leased : Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.1% in the fourth quarter, compared to the same period in 2023, when adjusted for the net impact of transactions. Comparable owned and leased margin increased to 20.5%, up 70 bps, in the fourth quarter driven by strong rates compared to the same period in 2023.

: Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.1% in the fourth quarter, compared to the same period in 2023, when adjusted for the net impact of transactions. Comparable owned and leased margin increased to 20.5%, up 70 bps, in the fourth quarter driven by strong rates compared to the same period in 2023. Distribution: Results for the fourth quarter were impacted by Hurricane Milton and lower booking volumes, partially offset by lower overhead costs. Excluding the impact of the UVC Transaction, Adjusted EBITDA decreased $4 million.

Openings and Development

In the fourth quarter, 81 new hotels (or 20,721 rooms) joined Hyatt's portfolio, inclusive of properties acquired through the Standard International and Bahia Principe transactions. Notable openings included Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina, Park Hyatt London River Thames, Thompson Palm Springs, and nine UrCove properties.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had a pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts for approximately 720 hotels (or approximately 138,000 rooms), representing pipeline expansion of approximately 9% year over year.

Transactions and Capital Strategy

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company:

Acquired Standard International, as previously announced, on October 1, 2024 for approximately $150 million and up to an additional $185 million of contingent consideration.

Closed the Bahia Principe Transaction on December 27, 2024 for €359 million (approximately $374 million). Additional deferred consideration of €60 million is payable at future dates.

Completed the asset acquisition of three Alua properties on November 15, 2024 for €117 million (approximately $123 million) and assumed $53 million of long-term debt as part of the transaction. The Company intends to sell these assets and has begun the marketing process.

Sold Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago for gross proceeds of $40 million on December 10, 2024 to an unrelated third party and entered into a long-term franchise agreement. The Company provided $20 million of seller financing and committed to loan up to $45 million for a future renovation.

Sold its ownership interests in two unconsolidated hospitality ventures, Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo Del Sol hotel and residences on December 13, 2024 and Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville on December 17, 2024, and retained long-term management agreements.

On February 10, 2025, the Company announced it entered into an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. ("Playa") for $13.50 per share, or approximately $2.6 billion, inclusive of approximately $900 million of debt, net of cash ("Playa Transaction"). At closing, the Company expects to announce a new commitment to realize at least $2.0 billion of proceeds from asset sales by the end of 2027. This commitment may include existing assets owned by Hyatt and properties owned by Playa. The Company expects its asset-light earnings mix to exceed 90% on a pro forma basis in 2027. At closing, the Company expects to fund 100% of the acquisition with new debt financing, and, following the close of the transaction, the Company expects to pay down over 80% of that financing with anticipated proceeds from the aforementioned asset sales.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2024, the Company reported the following:

Total debt of $3,782 million.

Pro rata share of unconsolidated hospitality venture debt of $370 million, substantially all of which is non-recourse to Hyatt and a portion of which Hyatt guarantees pursuant to separate agreements.

Total liquidity of approximately $2.9 billion with $1,383 million of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, and borrowing availability of $1,497 million under Hyatt's revolving credit facility, net of letters of credit outstanding.

On November 20, 2024, the Company issued and sold $150 million of senior notes due 2029 at an issue price of 99.693%, forming a single series of an aggregate $600 million of 5.250% senior notes due 2029, of which $450 million principal amount was issued on June 17, 2024, and $450 million of 5.375% senior notes due 2031 at an issue price of 99.745%. In the fourth quarter, the Company received approximately $594 million of net proceeds, after deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses, and intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay all of the 5.375% senior notes due 2025 at or prior to their maturity on April 23, 2025.

The Company repurchased a total of 69,194 shares of Class A common stock for approximately $11 million in the fourth quarter and repurchased a total of 4,362,776 shares of Class A and 3,629,480 shares of Class B common stock for approximately $1,190 million for the full year of 2024. The Company ended the fourth quarter with 42,613,090 Class A and 53,531,579 Class B shares issued and outstanding. During the full year of 2024, the Company returned $1,250 million to shareholders, inclusive of dividends and share repurchases. As of December 31, 2024, the Company has approximately $971 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

The Company's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share for the first quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on March 12, 2025 to Class A and Class B stockholders of record as of February 28, 2025.

2025 Outlook

The Company is providing the following outlook for the 2025 fiscal year. Refer to slide 13 in the fourth quarter and full year 2024 investor presentation for Adjusted EBITDA outlook growth, adjusted for asset sales. The Company is not providing an outlook for capital returns to shareholders at this time due to the pending Playa Transaction.

Full Year 2025 vs. 2024 System-Wide Hotels RevPAR1 Growth 2.0% to 4.0% Net Rooms Growth 6.0% to 7.0% (in millions) Full Year 2025 Net Income $190 - $240 Gross Fees $1,200 - $1,230 Adjusted G&A Expenses2, 3 $450 - $460 Adjusted EBITDA2 $1,100 - $1,150 Capital Expenditures Approx. $150 Adjusted Free Cash Flow2 $450 - $500

1 RevPAR is based on constant currency whereby previous periods are translated based on the current period exchange rate. System-wide hotels RevPAR growth percentage for 2025 vs. 2024 is based on comparable hotels. 2 Refer to the tables on schedule A-11 for a reconciliation of estimated net income attributable to Hyatt Hotels Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA, G&A expenses to Adjusted G&A Expenses, and net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. 3 During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company revised its definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude transaction and integration costs and recast prior-period results to provide comparability. Refer to page A-6 of the schedules for additional detail. No disposition or acquisition activity beyond what has been completed as of the date of this release has been included in the 2025 Outlook. The Company's 2025 Outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change. There can be no assurance that Hyatt will achieve these results.

Refer to the table on schedule A-8 for a summary of special items impacting Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS in the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Note: All RevPAR growth and ADR growth percentage changes are in constant dollars. All Net Package RevPAR growth and Net Package ADR growth percentage changes are in reported dollars. This release includes references to non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations included in the schedules and the definitions of the non-GAAP measures presented beginning on schedule A-6.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, outlook, the number of properties we expect to open in the future, the expected timing and payment of dividends, the Company's 2025 outlook, including the Company's expected System-wide Hotels RevPAR Growth, Net Rooms Growth, Net Income, Gross Fees, Adjusted G&A Expenses, Adjusted EBITDA, Capital Expenditures, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, the proposed Playa acquisition and our ability to consummate and finance the acquisition, method of financing the acquisition, outcomes of the proposed acquisition, including impact on asset-light earnings mix, our ability to reduce our owned real estate asset base within targeted timeframes and at expected values, financial performance, prospective or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and the Company's management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the effects that the announcement or pendency of the proposed Playa acquisition may have on us, Playa and our respective business and ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and others with whom we or they do business; inability to obtain required regulatory or government approvals or to obtain such approvals on satisfactory conditions; inability to obtain sufficient stockholder tender of Playa ordinary shares, stockholder approval or to satisfy other closing conditions; inability to obtain financing; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement; the effects that any termination of the definitive agreement may have on us or our business; failure to successfully complete the proposed acquisition; legal proceedings that may be instituted related to the proposed acquisition; significant and unexpected costs, charges or expenses related to the proposed acquisition; risks associated with potential divestitures, including of Playa real estate or business; ability or failure to successfully integrate the acquisition with existing operations; ability to realize anticipated synergies or obtain the results anticipated; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the rate and pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; global supply chain constraints and interruptions, rising costs of construction-related labor and materials, and increases in costs due to inflation or other factors that may not be fully offset by increases in revenues in our business; risks affecting the luxury, resort, and all-inclusive lodging segments; levels of spending in business, leisure, and group segments, as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; limited visibility with respect to future bookings; loss of key personnel; domestic and international political and geopolitical conditions, including political or civil unrest or changes in trade policy; hostilities, or fear of hostilities, including future terrorist attacks, that affect travel; travel-related accidents; natural or man-made disasters, weather and climate-related events, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, droughts, floods, wildfires, oil spills, nuclear incidents, and global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases, or fear of such outbreaks; our ability to successfully achieve specified levels of operating profits at hotels that have performance tests or guarantees in favor of our third-party owners; the impact of hotel renovations and redevelopments; risks associated with our capital allocation plans, share repurchase program, and dividend payments, including a reduction in, or elimination or suspension of, repurchase activity or dividend payments; the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; changes in distribution arrangements, such as through internet travel intermediaries; changes in the tastes and preferences of our customers; relationships with colleagues and labor unions and changes in labor laws; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party owners, franchisees, and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees, or development partners to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and our ability to successfully integrate completed acquisitions with existing operations; failure to successfully complete proposed transactions (including the failure to satisfy closing conditions or obtain required approvals); our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; declines in the value of our real estate assets; unforeseen terminations of our management and hotel services agreements or franchise agreements; changes in federal, state, local, or foreign tax law; increases in interest rates, wages, and other operating costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations or currency restructurings; risks associated with the introduction of new brand concepts, including lack of acceptance of new brands or innovation; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; our ability to successfully grow the World of Hyatt loyalty program and manage the Unlimited Vacation Club paid membership program; cyber incidents and information technology failures; outcomes of legal or administrative proceedings; and violations of regulations or laws related to our franchising business and licensing businesses and our international operations; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which filings are available from the SEC. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company refers to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in this press release, including: Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Diluted EPS; Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted G&A Expenses; Free Cash Flow; and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. See the schedules to this earnings release, including the "Definitions" section, for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures.

