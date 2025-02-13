Revolutionary online degree merges FC Barcelona's industry expertise with Hult's top-ranked Global Online MBA, offering an unparalleled gateway to the business of sport.

Hult International Business School is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated Hult Sports MBA, created in partnership with Barça Innovation Hub, FC Barcelona's world-renowned innovation engine.

This transformative online degree is tailored for professionals who want to make their mark in the global sports industry, combining cutting-edge insights, expert-led instruction, and the ultimate flexibility of Hult's top-ranked Global Online MBA.

Launching in September 2025, the program is now accepting applications for its inaugural cohort at https://www.hult.edu/mba/sports-mba/.

A defining feature of the Hult Sports MBA is the opportunity to immerse learners in the dynamic world of sports management through a blend of live online teaching, self-paced modules, and exclusive guest speakers from top-tier global sports brands.

Participants also have the option to take part in the unique Barça Immersive Experience, a week-long in-person residency in Barcelona, Spain featuring live events, networking opportunities, and an insider's look at FC Barcelona football club.

"This partnership with Barça Innovation Hub represents a new chapter in sports management education," said Matt Lilley, President of Hult International Business School

"We've designed our Sports MBA program for professionals with global ambitions who want to lead, innovate, and thrive in the wider sports industry. With its rich blend of academic rigor, practical challenges, and exclusive industry access, the Hult Sports MBA is a game-changer for aspiring leaders in sports," Lilley added.

Hult Sports MBA Program Highlights:

Exclusive Partnership with Barça Innovation Hub

Barça Innovation Hub contributes unique insights, expertise, and challenges, offering learners real-world expertise.

Triple-Accredited Curriculum

Hult's internationally acclaimed business program, with an integrated focus on sports management, operations, and leadership.

Inspiring Guest Speaker Series

Hear directly from global leaders and visionaries across the world of sport, who provide actionable insights and strategies for success.

Immersive Business Challenges

Solve real-world problems designed in collaboration with Barça Innovation Hub, preparing students to tackle industry complexities.

Flexible Online Learning

Designed for busy professionals, the program features live weekend sessions and self-paced modules.

Exclusive Career Development Tools

Students gain access to tools, certifications, and coaching through Hult's unique partnerships with Mindflick and Coursera.

"We are excited to collaborate with Hult International Business School on this unique initiative," said Albert Munder, General Manager of Barça Innovation Hub

"This innovative Sports MBA opens doors to a variety of career paths, from operations and marketing to strategic leadership roles in global sports organizations. Our immersive Barcelona experience will allow learners to connect with leaders in the field and experience firsthand what makes FC Barcelona a global benchmark in sports innovation," Munder added.

More on the Hult Sports MBA program:

https://www.hult.edu/blog/hult-and-barca-join-forces-on-pioneering-sports-mba-degree/

Submit your application for the Hult Sports MBA inaugural cohort:

https://www.hult.edu/mba/sports-mba/.

Learn more about Hult International Business School:

https://www.hult.edu

Learn more about Barça Innovation Hub:

https://barcainnovationhub.fcbarcelona.com

