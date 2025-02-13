OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.05 A.M. ET).In the GreenEdesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) is up over 74% at $3.25. AppLovin Corporation (APP) is up over 28% at $489.62. Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is up over 24% at $80.49. Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (AIFF) is up over 20% at $15.66. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (SBC) is up over 17% at $6.08. Crocs, Inc. (CROX) is up over 16% at $103.59. Dominari Holdings Inc. (DOMH) is up over 14% at $7.90. Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL) is up over 14% at $1.39.In the RedThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is down over 29% at $86.04. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) is down over 29% at $8.30. Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is down over 22% at $7.77. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) is down over 19% at $260.80. Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (LBGJ) is down over 16% at $1.75. Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is down over 10% at $2.27. MSP Recovery, Inc. (MSPR) is down over 9% at $2.50. Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) is down over 8% at $198.60.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX