WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $45.6 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $53.9 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.Excluding items, Datadog, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $177.5 million or $0.49 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 25.1% to $737.7 million from $589.6 million last year.Datadog, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $45.6 Mln. vs. $53.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $737.7 Mln vs. $589.6 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX