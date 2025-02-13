Ecorobotix SA: Ecorobotix Introduces New Crop Algorithms to its Plant-by-Plant AI Software

New Algorithms Now Available for Testing by ARA Users - Reducing Phytosanitary Product Use Across a Wider Range of Crops

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecorobotix, a Swiss Certified B Corporation® and leader in sustainable Agtech, announces ten new beta crop algorithms for its AI Plant-by-Plant software, further enhancing the ARA ultra-high precision sprayer's capabilities. These advancements broaden the range of supported crops, enabling more farmers to reduce plant protection products and advance sustainable practices.

New *Beta Algorithms for 2025

Ecorobotix's latest software update (5.01) introduces:

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Cotton

Dicot Weeds in Wheat

Leek

Tansy or Common Ragwort in Grasslands

Soy

Sweetcorn

Volunteer Potatoes in Chicory

Other Cabbages

Clients with an ARA sprayer can access these crop algorithms free of charge for a limited time. While still under refinement, they allow users to contribute valuable feedback for improving agronomic performance. By using these beta features, farmers gain early access to innovative tools while supporting the evolution of our precision technology.

Enhanced Paid Algorithms for 2025

The Carrot and Dock + Thistle (for Meadows) algorithms, successfully beta-tested in 2024, are now available as paid features. These solutions have been optimized to deliver exceptional accuracy across diverse field conditions, reducing chemical use while maintaining effective crop care.

Advancing Versatility and Sustainability

The ARA sprayer now supports over 20 crop algorithms, offering unmatched precision for herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, fertilizers, and bio stimulants. With up to 95% reduction in chemical use, the technology empowers farmers to achieve sustainable practices without compromising productivity. Flexible alternatives like the All-Green or Row algorithms are available for crops not yet covered.

Ecorobotix's innovations are now accessible in 15 European countries, Canada, South America, the U.S., and New Zealand, expanding sustainable farming solutions globally.

About Ecorobotix

Founded in Switzerland, Ecorobotix is on a mission to transform agriculture through sustainable innovations. Its AI-driven ARA precision sprayer enables plant-by-plant treatments that drastically reduce chemical inputs, enhance yields, and lower CO2 emissions.

More at ecorobotix.com.

*Beta algorithms are available free during testing. Their agronomic effectiveness is still under development, and users accept associated risks.

