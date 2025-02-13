InjuryClaims.com Connects Suboxone Users to Legal Help for Tooth Decay

If you've suffered unexpected dental damage after taking Suboxone, see if you qualify for compensation.

InjuryClaims.com is helping individuals who have experienced severe dental problems after taking Suboxone connect with trusted legal professionals. Those who took Suboxone before 2022 and later developed cavities, cracked teeth, or infections may be eligible to file a claim.

For years, Suboxone was prescribed as a treatment for opioid dependence. Patients took it believing it was a safer option, unaware of the damage it could cause to their teeth. It wasn't until 2022 that the FDA issued a warning about the risks of rapid tooth decay, leaving many people with unexpected dental problems and costly treatments. Now, legal action is moving forward, and plaintiffs recently cleared a major hurdle by surviving a Motion to Dismiss.

Suboxone Lawsuits Are Moving Forward

Suboxone lawsuits have been consolidated into a mass tort, where claims are being reviewed in multidistrict litigation (MDL). The judge overseeing the MDL is finalizing key details that are holding up progress, including the medical records process and bellwether selection.

A bellwether trial, which serves as a test case for future claims, is expected to begin in 2026. The outcomes of these early trials will play a big role in shaping future settlements and potential compensation for those affected by Suboxone-related tooth decay. As the case gains momentum, more law firms are getting involved, and additional claims are being filed.

What to Know About Suboxone and Tooth Decay

People across the country have reported serious dental issues after taking Suboxone, including:

Tooth Decay: Cavities forming rapidly, even in previously healthy teeth.

Cracked or Broken Teeth: Enamel weakening and teeth becoming brittle over time.

Tooth Loss: Some users lost multiple teeth, affecting their ability to eat and speak.

Painful Infections: Abscesses and gum disease requiring root canals or extractions.

Many Suboxone users had no history of dental problems before taking the medication, making the sudden damage even more unexpected. If this has happened to you or someone you love, you may be able to file a claim.

How to Get Legal Support

Filing a claim may help cover the cost of dental treatments, lost teeth, and ongoing care. InjuryClaims.com can connect you with legal professionals who are reviewing cases now. To see if you qualify, visit Injury Claims or find more details at Class Action Lawsuits .

The Suboxone MDL is moving forward, and bellwether trials are on the horizon. If Suboxone caused damage to your teeth, legal options may be available to help you seek compensation. Reach out today to learn more.

