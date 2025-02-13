Southern ITS International, Inc., DBA CorpHQ; Acquires Last Mile Production, LLC and Last Mile Capital Partners, LLC

Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC Pink:SITS), a diversified holding company operating through its subsidiary companies across multiple sectors, is proud to announce the acquisition of a majority of the issued and outstanding stock in Last Mile Production and Last Mile Capital Partners, based in Southlake, Texas.

Last Mile Production operates as an innovative oil and gas company leveraging powerful AI technology to enhance production decisions, mitigate risks, and reduce carbon footprints. Their robust data-driven approach enables the evaluation of every decision for every barrel, every day. This cutting-edge methodology places Last Mile Production at the forefront of modern energy solutions.

A Strategic Step in the Energy Sector

This acquisition marks a significant step for Southern ITS International in expanding its footprint within the energy sector, enhancing its ability to contribute to sustainable energy production through advanced technology and data analytics.

Gil Irey, President of Southern ITS International, Inc. "We are excited to bring Last Mile Production and Last Mile Capital Partners into our growing portfolio. Their pioneering use of AI-driven analytics aligns perfectly with our mission to leverage technology across diverse industries. This acquisition strengthens our position as a dynamic and forward-thinking holding company in the oil and gas sector. With their advanced infrastructure, technical capabilities, and data analysis expertise, we have secured a robust platform for real-time reporting, enabling us to provide critical insights to our partners, investors, and the public. This integration empowers us to be even more transparent and agile in this ever-evolving environment. Coupled with our team's expertise and our subsidiaries' assets, this acquisition positions us to deliver the most cutting-edge solutions across the industries in which we operate. Together, we are confident this will fuel sustained growth, innovation, and unparalleled value for all stakeholders."

Zach Wagner, Last Mile Production, LLC. "This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Last Mile Production as we join forces with CorpHQ and its family of companies. Their growing upstream oil and gas development, coupled with our commitment to sustainable energy growth, creates powerful synergies that will drive innovation, efficiency, and long-term value. Together, we are not just managing resources-we are shaping the future of American energy with a forward-thinking approach that balances tradition with progress. This partnership strengthens our ability to responsibly develop our assets while investing in the technologies and strategies that will sustain the industry for generations to come."

About Southern ITS International, Inc.

Southern ITS International, Inc. operates through its subsidiary companies across diverse sectors, each with a strategic focus, including oil and gas exploration, clothing, consumer beverages, and e-commerce fulfillment. As a holding company, Southern ITS International actively seeks opportunities to acquire stakes in both public and private companies that complement its current operations.

By establishing a robust Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Business-To-Business (B2B) network, the company leverages the vast potential of e-commerce across various industries, such as manufacturing, distribution, and product sales. A seasoned management team drives the mission to build a diversified portfolio through acquisitions across technology, manufacturing, real estate, and more.

For Investor Inquiries:

Investor Relations

Southern ITS International, Inc.

Phone: 480-258-3674

Email: info@sitsintl.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan," "expected," "anticipated," or "projected."

Readers are cautioned that these statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including various factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investing in smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. involves inherent risks, and investors should be prepared for the possibility of significant loss.

SOURCE: Southern ITS International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire