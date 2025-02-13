Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13
[13.02.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.02.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|5,193,364.00
|USD
|0
|39,044,552.40
|7.5182
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.02.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,726,712.00
|EUR
|0
|21,554,148.52
|5.7837
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.02.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,993,803.00
|GBP
|0
|20,075,784.76
|10.0691
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.02.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|612,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,007,264.50
|8.1717
