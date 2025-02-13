WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has expressed deep concern over the impact of U.S. funding cuts on critical global health initiatives, warning they pose a direct threat to public health efforts worldwide.WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the consequences of funding suspensions, including disruptions to HIV treatment, setbacks in polio eradication and limited resources for responding to mpox epidemics in Africa.'The suspension of funding to PEPFAR, the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, caused an immediate stop to HIV treatment, testing and prevention services in the 50 countries,' Tedros said at a news conference.He noted that despite a waiver for life-saving services, prevention programmes for at-risk groups remain excluded, clinics have closed, and health workers have been put on leave.Tedros urged the U.S. Government to reconsider its funding approach, at least until alternative solutions can be found to maintain essential health services.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX