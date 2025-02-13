Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - Jen Lomax, Member of Board of Directors, Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario ("POGO"), joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to open the market to raise awareness of childhood cancer and highlight the POGO PJ Party on February 27th to support childhood cancer care.





Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario (POGO) works to ensure that everyone affected by childhood cancer has access to the best care and support. Their trusted programs and services have been adopted or modelled nationally and internationally. POGO is a non-profit organization, here for kids with cancer, for now, for life.

POGO also provides leadership and support for regular, province-wide consultations, resulting in long-range system plans that have helped shape and coordinate childhood cancer care in Ontario. Read the current Childhood Cancer Care Plan here.

By participating in the POGO PJ Party, you're helping to fund critical programs that provide care, research, and financial assistance to families in need. Visit www.pogo.ca to learn more and see how you can make an impact.

